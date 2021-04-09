76ers’ Road Stretch Continues in New Orleans

After a quick stop back home, the 76ers (35-16) are back on the road, visiting the New Orleans Pelicans (22-29) Friday.

The Sixers, who boast a 15-11 record on the road, will look for their third straight road win at New Orleans, the second stop of a four game road trip.

As they enter the home stretch of the regular season, the Sixers are armed with collective belief in their system under Doc Rivers.

“[Doc] doesn’t really care who you are - he’s going to coach you the way he coaches you,” Shake Milton explained Tuesday.

“If you can buckle down, and lock in, he’s going to lead us to success. And that’s what you’re seeing.”

Newly signed two-way player Mason Jones sees what Milton sees.

“We’re together. It’s a good culture,” Jones said Thursday. “Everyone’s on the same vibes... we want to win a championship.”

Also in his early days as a Sixer, George Hill - who remains out (right thumb surgery) - has already bought into the system too.

“Any role they give me, I’m going to embrace it with open arms, no matter if it’s 30 minutes [per game] or 15 minutes.”

Hill added that he’s thoroughly enjoying getting to know his new teammates:

“We’ve got a lot of different personalities here,” Hill said at Thursday’s practice. “It’s a fun atmosphere, a very easy atmosphere. The guys are talkative and funny.”

Hil says his recovery is going well, is excited about the journey ahead.

“The team has embraced me with open arms, and that’s all you can ask for,” Hill said.

Friday’s matchup tips at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Pelicans (22-29) have lost their last two games, most recently falling at Brooklyn, 139-111, Wednesday in Kevin Durant’s return to the court.

Zion Williamson leads the Pelicans in scoring in his sophomore season, averaging 26.3 points per game, plus 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

The Pelicans hold the No. 11 seed in the West, two games behind the No. 10 Warriors.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic