76ers Launch Legacy NFT Collection in Partnership with Crypto.com

PHILADELPHIA – NOV. 3, 2021 – The Philadelphia 76ers announced today the launch of the team’s first-ever Legacy NFT Collection, in partnership with Official Jersey Patch Sponsor Crypto.com. The first of 13 drops within the collection was released this morning on Crypto.com. Each custom-designed collectible coincides with a significant moment in Spectrum-era franchise history and falls on “Spirit of 76” night when the team will wear its City Edition uniform.

Today’s drop celebrates the first game at the Spectrum, which was played on Oct. 18, 1967. After moving from the Philadelphia Civic Center, the defending-champion 76ers played their first game at the Philadelphia Spectrum in front of 9,000-plus fans. The 76ers defeated the L.A. Lakers, 103-87. Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Billy Cunningham led the way for the home team. Cunningham scored a team-high 20 points, while Chamberlain posted 11 points with a game-high 30 rebounds and nine assists.

“NFTs are an exciting new collectible space, and one through which we’ll pay homage to great moments in franchise history during the Spectrum era of 76ers basketball,” Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations Chris Heck said. “Through the Legacy NFT Collection, the past and present will converge via one-of-a-kind collectibles.”

Each drop showcases one of 13 officially-licensed and authenticated commemorative tickets and was designed and animated by renowned Brazilian artist Black Madre. The Legacy NFT Collection breaks down into three tiers, all considered very rare: Original, Banner and Signature. All drops will include one Original series, as well as 49 mystery packs, for a total of 50 collectibles per drop. Generated at random, these packs will each include one piece of collectible art, either Banner series or Signature series— which can be virtually unwrapped and kept or traded on the Crypto.com/NFT marketplace.

The Original series is a one-of-one auction item, which will be available for 48 hours following each drop. The winning bidders will receive unprecedented fan access, including 76ers memorabilia and experiences. Original series collectors will enjoy an ultimate fan experience for two at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex in Camden. This consists of lunch prepared by the team chef, a special meet and greet and the exclusive opportunity to watch 76ers practice. Additionally, purchasers receive a gift package, including an original piece of the Philadelphia Spectrum court and a game-worn jersey.

Of the 49 additional pieces, three Banner series collectibles and 46 Signature series will be available. Purchasers will know if they’ve received a Banner or Signature series NFT upon virtually “opening” the product, as each will be marked with a sticker denoting its scarcity level. The number three signifies the number of championships the team has won, while 46 is representative of 1946, the year the franchise was founded as the Syracuse Nationals.

Fans are encouraged to collect all 13 Banner series or Signature series NFTs and will have access to more exclusive 76ers-themed benefits if they are successful. Should a collector possess all 13 Banner series NFTs by May 1, 2022, they will unlock the right to redeem an original piece of the Philadelphia Spectrum court, custom jersey, personalized message from a 76ers Legend, and VIP access to a 76ers event. If a purchaser collects all 13 Signature series NFTs by May 1, 2022 they will unlock the right to redeem an original piece of the Philadelphia Spectrum court and a custom jersey.

A portion of the proceeds generated from Legacy NFT Collection sales will benefit the Sixers Youth Foundation.

“The 76ers are a storied team with such a rich history at the memorialized Spectrum arena,” said Crypto.com Executive Vice President and Global Head of NFT Joe Conyers III. “One of the things that makes these NFTs so exciting is that we get to welcome Sixers fans into our community and immortalize pieces of the team's history in an unprecedented way, introducing their fans to a new technology and medium — and allowing them to collect and trade parts of that story. What better a way to commemorate such a cherished time and place in the team’s saga?”

Crypto.com is the only place to access the 76ers Legacy NFT Collection, providing fans the opportunity to bid on the Original series, purchase a pack or participate in the secondary market as a buyer and/or seller on the Crypto.com NFT Marketplace. In September, the 76ers announced a partnership with Crypto.com, which named the world’s fastest-growing crypto platform the team’s official jersey patch partner.