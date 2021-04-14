76ers, Nets Collide With First Place on the Line

Hosting Nets in First-Place Showdown

37-17: The record for both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets entering a showdown between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference standings on Wednesday night.

On Monday, the 76ers completed a season sweep of the Dallas Mavericks, ending a four-game road trip with a 3-1 record.

Now, it’s Brooklyn.

It’s the third and final regular season meeting between Philadelphia and Brooklyn. They’ve split the first two matchups, 1-1. Wednesday's contest could prove to be decisive in tiebreaker situations down the road.

Joel Embiid acknowledges the impact on the standings.

"I think it's more than a regular game because there's a number one seed in play. We've got a tiebreaker that we need. You never know. They've been playing well, we've been playing well. We've been winning games, they've been winning games. No one seems to want to lose any games, so you never know, maybe we will have the same record at the end of the season. So having that tiebreaker is important for us. And we really want the number one seed."

In the most recent game on February 6, Embiid led the way in a 76ers win with 33 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Tobias Harris (21 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, two steals) and Ben Simmons (16 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, three steals) each posted double-doubles. James Harden had 26 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists for the Nets. Harden has been out with a hamstring injury.

The Sixers have won each of the past four games against the Nets that were played in South Philadelphia.

A stretch of four straight home games at The Center starts with a big one.

Wednesday's matchup tips off at 7 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook



Since the last meeting with the 76ers, Brooklyn signed forwards Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge in March.

The Nets are 7-3 in their last 10 games, including a 126-101 loss to the L.A. Lakers on Saturday. Their road game at Minnesota on Monday was postponed and then played on Tuesday afternoon. Kevin Durant scored a game-high 31 points in a 127-97 victory.

As for the Brooklyn injury report for Wednesday's game, it's lengthy, to say the least. Nets @HSpecialSurgery Status Report for tonight's game at Philly: pic.twitter.com/EpoM6e7pZ2 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 14, 2021

Follow Along



Watch: ESPN