76ers Look to Bounce Back at OKC

The 76ers (35-17) have a chance to bounce back quickly Saturday, visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-32).

After falling in New Orleans, 101-94, Friday in the first half of their back-to-back, the Sixers are now 1-1 on their four-game road stretch. The Sixers topped the Celtics, 106-96, Tuesday in Boston.

Tobias Harris - who led the team in scoring Friday (23 pts) - believes the team can tap back into Tuesday’s energy in OKC.

“It was a bad loss, coming off a great win,” Harris said postgame Friday. “In Boston, that was the textbook definition of how we need to come into a road game.”

“We took a step back tonight. But we get another opportunity. That’s the great thing about this game, and about playing in the NBA - another opportunity tomorrow, to figure out a way to be better.”

Furkan Korkmaz, who led the bench with 12 points Friday, is ready to turn the page quickly:

“We’ve got to forget about this game, because another day, another opportunity for us. We’ve got to go and show our spirit tomorrow.”

The Sixers are in the closing phase of their 23-day, 20-road day stretch, visiting the Dallas Mavericks (29-22) Monday before returning to Philadelphia.

“We know what the trip consists of,” Harris said. “We’ve just got to be ready, mentally focused, and mentally strong. There are things we can learn from this night for sure.”

Saturday’s matchup tips at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Sixers have a quick turnaround, visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-32) Saturday.

Saturday’s matchup, originally scheduled for Jan. 17 but postponed due to health and safety protocols, marks the first of two between the Sixers and Thunder this season.

The Thunder will be looking to snap a five-game skid, having lost eight of their last nine outings.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder in scoring this season, but is out for Saturday’s matchup (plantar fasciitis). Luguentz Dort (concussion protocol), Josh Hart (concussion protocol), Isaiah Roby (concussion protocol), and Mike Muscala (right ankle sprain) are also listed as out for Saturday’s meeting.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic