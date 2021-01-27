76ers Host Reigning Champion Lakers

The 76ers (12-6) will host the reigning NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers (14-4) at The Center Wednesday for the first and only time in the 2020-21 season.

It’ll be a battle of the league’s best, as the Sixers and Lakers currently sit atop the Eastern and Western Conferences, respectively.

Both teams will be fighting to maintain their top dog status, as, as of Tuesday, the Sixers currently lead the No. 2 Boston Celtics by one game, and the Lakers lead the No. 2 LA Clippers by half a game.

The Lakers visit South Philadelphia for the fourth and final stop on their trip through the Eastern Conference, after winning their first three meetings against the Bucks, Bulls, and Cavaliers.

As the Sixers look to bounce back from a 119-104 loss at Detroit Monday, Doc Rivers isn’t worried about his team’s ability to rise to the occasion.

“We’ll be ready when it comes, I can tell you that,” Rivers said postgame Monday. “That’s not a hard team to get up for.”

The matchup should feature some of the league’s best as the Sixers’ big three, led by Eastern Conference Player of the Week Joel Embiid, face All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis for the first time since March 3, 2020.

In his 14 games this season, Embiid has averaged 27.7 points (fifth-highest in NBA), 11.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game.

In his 18th NBA season, 16-time All-Star James is averaging 25.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game. Davis is averaging 21.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

Wednesday’s meeting also marks the first time former Lakers and new Sixers Dwight Howard and Danny Green will share the court with their former teammates since winning the NBA title inside the bubble in October.

Tyrese Maxey, who scored a bench-high 17 points Monday in Detroit, is looking forward to his first meeting with James and the Lakers.

“They’re the champs right now, until someone knocks them off,” Maxey said. “It’s going to be good, they’re coming to our building, it’ll be a good test for us.

Rivers says that while the Lakers deserve respect as an opponent, so do his Sixers:

“[The Lakers are] better than last year. That doesn’t mean they’re going to win, but they are better than last year - but so are a lot of teams. We’re better.”

Wednesday’s contest tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Lakers have won three straight, eight of their last nine, and all of their road games this season.

Most recently, as the team visited Cleveland Monday, James powered the Lakers to victory with a season-high 46 points (19-26 FG), scoring 21 in the fourth quarter alone. James also tallied eight rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Davis added a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double, plus four assists, three steals, and three blocks in the contest.

Follow Along:

Watch: ESPN

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic