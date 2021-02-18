76ers Hold On Versus Houston
The 76ers (19-10) are back in the win column, notching a 118-113 victory over the Houston Rockets (11-17) Wednesday at The Center.
The shorthanded Sixers - missing Ben Simmons (illness) and Shake Milton (ankle sprain) - led by as many as 29, but the Rockets hung around late, largely thanks to John Wall’s 26 second-half points.
Embiid led the way for the Sixers, finishing just one assist shy of a 30-point triple-double.
The Sixers started hot, taking a 38-24 advantage into the second quarter.They were fueled by 65.2% shooting from the field and 66.7% (6-9 3fg) from deep in the first frame.
The Sixers received solid contributions across the roster, with five players finishing in double figures. Matisse Thybulle (5 pts, 4 stl) started in place of Simmons, marking his first start of the 2020-21 season.
Key Contributors:
Joel Embiid
Embiid finished with 31 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists, shooting 10-for-21 from the field and 10-for-12 from the stripe. After a quieter first half, Embiid scored 23 points in the second half, shooting 10 of his 12 foul shots in the final two quarters.
Tobias Harris
Harris finished with 24 points and a game-high 15 rebounds, plus five assists, a steal, and two blocks. Harris shot 8-for-17 from the field and 7-for-8 from the foul stripe.
Seth Curry
Curry tallied 25 points, shooting 8-for-13 from the field, plus two rebounds, five assists, and two steals. He shot a flawless 6-for-6 from the free throw line.
Quote to Note:
From one All-Defense player to another?
.@JoelEmbiid on @MatisseThybulle's defense:
“When you’ve got Matisse in the game, I feel like [zone's] our best defense.
I feel like he has the potential to be the best defender in the league...
I think he has a chance when it comes to All-NBA defensive teams."
— Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) February 18, 2021
Up Next:
The Sixers will host the Chicago Bulls (11-15) Friday in South Philadelphia, marking the first meeting between the two teams this season.
Prior to Wednesday, the Bulls have split their last eight games, 4-4.
Zach LaVine leads Chicago in scoring this season, averaging 28.2 points per game, plus 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists.