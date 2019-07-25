76ers Gaming Club Head Coach Jeff Terrell Named 2019 NBA 2K League Coach of The Year

PHILADELPHIA — JULY 25, 2019 — The NBA 2K League announced today that 76ers Gaming Club (GC) Head Coach Jeff Terrell has been named NBA 2K League Coach of the Year for the 2019 season.

“It’s an honor to be named the 2019 Coach of the Year,” said Terrell. “None of the success the team had this season would have been possible without the support that Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment has provided. The organization has provided a home away from home for my wife, son and daughter, and the guys who show up every day who give it their all. And now, we’re still focused on bringing a championship back home to Philadelphia.”

Guiding 76ers GC to an 11-5 regular-season record, Terrell’s squad clinched the No. 3 seed in the 2019 NBA 2K League playoffs, which will begin tonight as 76ers GC takes on Pacers Gaming in a best-of-three quarterfinals matchup. Games 1 and 2 will be played at 5:30 and 7 p.m. ET, respectively, at the NBA 2K League Studio in Long Island City, New York. Playoff games will be broadcast on Twitch and YouTube Gaming.

76ers GC led the league in with the 165 made three-pointers while also holding opponents to a league-worst .420 three-point percentage. That difference helped 76ers GC to a +153 point differential, second-best in the league. Terrell’s team also finished top five in assists, offensive rebounds, steals and turnovers.

“From day one, Jeff set out with the goal of helping our players improve both on and off the court,” 76ers GCGeneral Manager Michael Lai said. “Jeff's dedication, open-mindedness, caring and passion has built a lasting culture of winning at 76ers GC without losing perspective on the importance of life outside of the game. I feel fortunate to have gotten to know Jeff throughout these last two years and believe no one is more deserving of being named Coach of the Year.”

Terrell and his team began the 2019 campaign on a high note, repeating as the NBA 2K League “TIPOFF” Tournament Champions. Throughout the tournament, 76ers GC beat its opponent by an average of 9.0 points per game and boasted a tournament-best point differential at +45, which included a double-digit victory in the championship game.

In addition to Terrell’s accolade, Christopher “BreadwinnerLA” Lafanette and Ethan “Radiant” White both came away with end-of-season recognitions.

BreadwinnerLA was named to both the NBA 2K League All-Defensive Team and All-Rookie Team, while Radiant was named to the All-NBA 2K League Second Team.