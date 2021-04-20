76ers Fall to Warriors

Monday’s matchup was a back-and-forth affair, but the shorthanded 76ers ultimately (39-18) fell to the Golden State Warriors (29-29) at The Center, 107-96.

In a game that featured seven lead changes and 15 ties, the Sixers and Warriors each led by as many as 12.

Furkan Korkmaz and Mike Scott started in place of Tobias Harris (right knee soreness) and Ben Simmons (non-COVID illness).

The two teams took a 55-55 tie into the break, but Steph Curry’s 49-point outing (29 points in the second half) proved tough for the Sixers to overcome.

The Sixers shot 39.3% from the field and 37.5% from deep.

Curry shot 14-for-28 from the field, 10-for-17 from long range, and 11-for-12 from the foul line.

George Hill made his Sixer debut, playing 18 minutes, finishing with two points, two rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid finished with a 28-point, 11-rebound double-double, plus eight assists, a steal, and a block. He shot 11-for-14 from the foul line.

Seth Curry

Curry totalled 15 points (three 3-pointers), five assists, and a steal.

Matisse Thybulle

Thybulle tied his season-high 13 points - leading the bench in scoring - and tied his season-high seven rebounds, plus three steals and a block. He shot 6-for-11 from the field in 31 minutes.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey tallied 10 points and two rebounds, shooting 5-for-9 from the field.

Quote to Note:

Hill is embracing the cchallenges that come with his return to the floor:

“The only way you can get back is to put yourself in the fire and go through it.”

Up Next:

The Sixers will close their four-game home stand Wednesday with the opening half of a back-to-back, hosting the Phoenix Suns (40-16).

Phoenix took the first meeting between the Suns and Sixers, a 120-111 victory in Phoenix on Feb. 13. Embiid had 35 points and eight rebounds in that matchup, while Phoenix’ leading scorer this season, Devin Booker, totaled 36 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Ahead of the Suns’ Monday matchup with the Bucks, they had won eight of their last 10 games.

Wednesday’s meeting tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.