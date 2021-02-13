76ers Fall Short in Phoenix

Despite double-digit performances from all five starters, the 76ers (18-9) struggled in the second half Saturday, falling to the Phoenix Suns (16-9), 120-111.

The teams were even at the half, 53-53, but the Sixers ultimately couldn’t overcome Devin Booker’s hot second half, as he finished with 36 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Chris Paul added 18 points, eight rebounds, and 10 assists.

The Sixers converted on 52.1% of their field goals, but the Suns shot 60.8%.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid finished with a team-high 35 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and a steal. He shot 12-for-23 from the field, 2-for-2 from long range, and 9-for-10 from the foul stripe.



Saturday’s 35-point performance marks Embiid’s 11th consecutive 25-plus point performance, and his 11th 30-plus point performance this season.

Tobias Harris

Harris totalled 18 points, five rebounds, and five assists, converting on seven of his nine field goal attempts, and making all four of his free throw attempts.

Ben Simmons

Simmons tallied 18 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals. He shot 6-for-9 from the field and 6-for-9 from the line.

Quote to Note:

Simmons knows opposing teams take the Sixers seriously based on their track record thus far. Preparing to face league-leading Utah Monday, Simmons looks forward to bringing that energy themselves:

“I can’t wait. I can’t wait to see them.”

Up Next:

The final stop on the Sixers’ four-game road trip comes Monday in Salt Lake City, as the team faces the Jazz (21-5) for the first time this season.

The Jazz, who boast the best record in the NBA, have won their last six straight, and 17 of their last 18 outings ahead of their Saturday evening meeting with the Miami Heat.

Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, averaging 24.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game.

Monday’s meeting tips at 9:00 p.m. ET.