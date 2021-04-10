76ers Fall in New Orleans

It was a tough night in New Orleans for the 76ers (35-17), which fell to the Pelicans on Friday, 101-94.

The teams took a 50-50 tie into halftime, but the turning point came in the third quarter, as the Pelicans outscored the Sixers, 26-18.

Led by Zion Williamson’s 37-point, 15-rebound double-double, plus his eight assists, the Pelicans held off the Sixers' late push. They trimmed the deficit to six in the final minutes.

“He’s as physically gifted as they come,” Tobias Harris said of Williamson. “He’s the real deal.”

The Sixers gave up 19 turnovers, while the Pelicans gave up 14.

Key Contributors:

Tobias Harris

Harris finished with a team-high 23 points, plus seven rebounds, three assists, and a steal, shooting 7-for-9 from the foul line.

Joel Embiid

In his third game back (left knee bone bruise), Embiid totalled 14 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks. He shot 4-for-4 from the free throw line.

Furkan Korkmaz

Korkmaz led the bench with 12 points, plus two rebounds and two assists. All 12 of Korkmaz’ points came on his four 3-pointers, shooting 4-for-8 from deep.

Quote to Note:

Doc Rivers gave the Pelicans props postgame:

“I just thought they were the more physical team all night, on both ends.”

Up Next:

The Sixers have a quick turnaround, visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-32) Saturday.

The matchup - postponed from its original Jan. 17 date due to health and safety protocols - marks the first of two between the Sixers and Thunder this season.

The Thunder have lost five in a row, and eight of their last nine.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder in scoring this season, but is out for Saturday’s matchup (plantar fasciitis). Luguentz Dort (concussion protocol), Josh Hart (concussion protocol), Isaiah Roby (concussion protocol), Mike Muscala (right ankle sprain), and Darius Miller (not with team) are also listed as out for Saturday’s meeting.

Saturday’s matchup tips at 9:00 p.m. ET.