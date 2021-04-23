76ers Fall in Milwaukee

On the second night of their back-to-back, the 76ers (39-20) struggled to find rhythm in Milwaukee, ultimately falling to the Bucks (36-22), 124-117.

In the absence of Ben Simmons (non-COVID illness), George Hill (6 pts, 4 reb) stepped into the starting lineup.

Milwaukee opened with a quick 10-0 run, winning the first quarter, 40-26. The Sixers chased the deficit throughout, and won the fourth quarter, 30-16, but didn’t have quite enough.

The Bucks shot 50.0% from long range (20-40 3PT), and 55.6% from the field (45-81 FG).

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with a 27-point, 16-rebound double-double.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid finished with a team-high 24 points, plus three rebounds, three assists, and a block. He shot 6-for-7 from the line.

Tobias Harris

Harris returned to the floor after three games out (right knee soreness), and tallied 18 points (8-16 FG), two rebounds, and six assists in a team-high 30 minutes.

Shake Milton

Milton led the bench with 20 points, shooting 8-for-14 from the field and 3-for-5 from deep.

Quote to Note:

Acknowledging the Sixers’ tricky scheduling week postgame, Rivers looked ahead:

“We’ll be ready Saturday.”

Up Next:

The Sixers and Bucks will meet for the third and final time in the regular season Saturday, as the Sixers will look to snap their three-game skid.

The Sixers and Brooklyn Nets (39-20) are tied atop the Eastern Conference, with the Bucks holding the No. 3 seed.

Saturday’s matinee tips at 3:30 p.m. ET.