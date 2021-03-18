76ers Fall Just Short to Bucks in OT

The 76ers (28-13) and Milwaukee Bucks (26-14) put on a show Wednesday in South Philadelphia, as the Sixers ultimately fell in overtime, 109-105.

After the Sixers took a 45-31 lead into halftime, the Bucks came back strong in the second half, outscoring the Sixers, 62-48.

The Sixers stayed alive, though, going on a 9-2 run in the final 40 seconds of regulation, capped by Furkan Korkmaz’ game-tying, overtime-forcing, 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining.

In the absence of Joel Embiid (left knee bone bruise), seven Sixers finished in double-figures.

The Sixers struggled to get to the foul line, attempting just eight free throws while Milwaukee attempted 24.

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Sixers’ core defenders, led by Ben Simmons, held reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to just four points (plus four turnovers) in the first half.

Antetokounmpo’s big second half, however, resulted in a 32-point, 15-rebound finish.

Key Contributors:

Tobias Harris

Harris scored a team-high 19 points, plus nine rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block.

Ben Simmons

Simmons finished with a 13-point, 10-rebound, 12-assist triple double (the 32nd of his young career), plus two steals and two blocks.

Danny Green

Green totalled 18 points - six 3-pointers - plus six rebounds, a steal, and a block.

Dwight Howard

Howard notched a 13-point, 15-rebound double-double, plus a steal and a block, hitting six of his 11 field goal attempts.

Furkan Korkmaz

Korkmaz tallied 15 points, converting on seven of his 15 field goal attempts, plus three rebounds, four assists, and a steal.

Quote to Note:

All things considered, Rivers isn’t willing to sweat it:

“I don’t leave this game discouraged.”

Up Next:

The Sixers will play one more game at home Saturday before hitting the road, hosting the Sacramento Kings (15-24).

The Sixers won the first meeting between the two teams, 119-111, Feb. 9 in Sacramento.

Prior to their Wednesday matchup with the Wizards, the Kings dropped two straight to begin their East Conference road trip. The Kings will play in Boston Friday before visiting the Sixers for the second half of a back-to-back.

De’Aaron Fox continues to lead the Kings in scoring, averaging 23.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game.

Saturday’s contest tips at 8:00 p.m. ET.