76ers Fall in Denver

The 76ers (32-15) trailed from wire to wire Tuesday in Denver, ultimately falling, 104-95, to the Nuggets (29-18).

The Sixers are now 3-2 on their six-game road trip - without Joel Embiid (left knee bone bruise) - which will conclude Thursday in Cleveland.

The Nuggets started hot, gaining a 44-22 advantage in the first quarter. The Sixers' bench narrowed the deficit to as few as six points late in the fourth quarter, but never quite caught up.

“No excuses,” Doc Rivers said postgame. “We just didn’t play very well.”

Jamal Murray led the way for Denver, finishing with 30 points, six rebounds, and four assists, while Michael Porter Jr. added 27 points (five 3-pointers) and 12 rebounds.

Nikola Jokic notched a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double, plus five assists.

Key Contributors:

Tobias Harris

Harris finished with 12 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks. He shot 6-for-13 from the floor.

Dwight Howard

Stepping into the starting lineup in place of Embiid, Howard shot 4-for-7 from the field and 2-for-2 from the foul line totalling 10 points, plus seven rebounds.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey finished with a team-high 13 points off the bench, shooting 4-for-9 from the field, plus two rebounds and an assist.

Quote to Note:

Rivers is ready to look ahead to Cleveland:

“We have one more game. We win that, and we’ve had a very successful trip.”

Up Next:

The Sixers will visit the Cavaliers (17-30) for the sixth and final stop on their road trip on Thursday.

The Cavs have lost their last three outings, most recently falling to the Jazz, 114-75, Monday in Utah.

Cleveland won the first two matchups between the Cavs and Sixers this season, 118-94 on Dec. 27 in Cleveland, and 112-109 on Feb. 27 in overtime in South Philadelphia.

Thursday’s contest tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.