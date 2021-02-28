76ers Fall to Cleveland

The 76ers (22-12) fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-21) in overtime Saturday, 112-109, at The Center.

Although the Sixers erased their nine-point halftime deficit early in the third quarter, the team couldn’t quite put Cleveland away.

Furkan Korkmaz (8 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast) started in the absence of Tobias Harris (right knee contusion).

Collin Sexton led the Cavs with 28 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals, while Darius Garland added 25 points and nine assists.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid finished with a game-high 42 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, a steal, and two blocks.



He shot 13-for-22 from the field, and 14-for-16 from the foul line.

Ben Simmons

Simmons totalled 24 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, and a steal. He converted on 11 of his 17 shot attempts.

Shake Milton

Milton led the bench with 11 points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal, and two blocks.

Quote to Note:

Asked if the team missed Harris’ presence, Simmons had no doubt:

“He’s Tobias Harris. He’s the second leading scorer on the team. He’s a big presence for us.”

Up Next:

The Sixers will host the Indiana Pacers (15-16) Monday for the third of four straight games at home. The Pacers visit the Sixers for the third stop on their four-game road trip.

Ahead of their Saturday meeting with the Knicks, the Pacers have lost two straight, falling to the Warriors, 111-107, Wednesday, and the Celtics, 118-112, Friday.

In the first meeting between the Sixers and Pacers on Jan. 31, the Sixers mounted a 31-6 run - largely thanks to their 2-3 zone defense - in the game’s final minutes to beat the Pacers.

Monday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.