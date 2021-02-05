76ers Fall to Blazers

Without Ben Simmons (left calf tightness), the 76ers (16-7) fell to the Portland Trail Blazers (12-9), 121-105, Thursday at The Center.

Furkan Korkmaz (13 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast) started in Simmons’ place on the second night of the Sixers’ back-to-back. The Sixers were also without Seth Curry - who didn’t feel well - in the second half.

Joel Embiid continued his scoring tear, finishing with a game-high 37 points.

The Sixers couldn't find their range from deep (25.9%), while the Blazers saw solid contributions across the board. Gary Trent Jr. led Portland in scoring, finishing with 24 points, as six Trail Blazers scored 14 points or more.

The Sixers and Blazers will play a rematch in Portland next Thursday (Feb. 11).

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Along with his 37 points, Embiid recorded five rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block. He converted on 14 of his 21 field goal attempts, and shot a perfect 9-for-9 from the foul line.

Tobias Harris

Harris notched a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double, along with five assists.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey led the bench with 15 points, four assists, and a steal, shooting 5-for-8 from the field and 2-for-4 from long range.

Quote to Note:

Postgame, Doc Rivers explained that Simmons’ absence is felt consistently, on both ends of the floor, when he doesn’t play.

Doc Rivers' on Ben Simmons' absence: "That's the point I try to make...Ben's value is so much more than what [the media] is talking about." Doc went on to say that while Simmons spearheads the Sixers' defense, the team still needs to be better on that end without him. — brianseltzer (@brianseltzer) February 5, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers will host the Brooklyn Nets (14-9) Saturday. The Nets have won five of their last six, and will host the Raptors (9-12) Friday in Brooklyn before traveling to Philadelphia for the second half of their back-to-back.

Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn in scoring, averaging 30.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game.

Kyrie Irving is averaging 28.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game, while newcomer James Harden is averaging 24.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 12.0 assists per game in his early days as a Net.