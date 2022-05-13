The 76ers (2-4) fell to the Miami Heat (4-2), 99-90, at in South Philadelphia on Thursday night in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. With the win, Miami advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals against the winner of the Milwaukee-Boston series.

The Sixers will be conducting exit interviews on Friday, May 13, following the conclusion of their 2021-22 campaign. Follow along as the media hears from Head Coach Doc Rivers, MVP Finalist Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and others.

Philadelphia 76ers 2021-22 Exit Interviews have concluded. To watch previous player streams, click on the "Event Posts" in the top right corner of the embed.

James Harden

On having the summer to focus on getting healthy...

"I’m excited. I’ve been trying to get right through the course of a basketball season for two years straight. And it’s like, it’s not it. You know what I mean? All last summer I was rehabbing. It was a little frustrating because I’m not used to going through something like that, but it is what it is. And I’m just happy to be healthy now. I’ve got a full summer to be straight and do the things necessary to come back even better next year."

Tobias Harris

On the biggest reasons why the 76ers lost Games 5 and 6...

"I personally don’t, truly I can’t pinpoint it. But I know that it was, I just felt like Game 5, this game, honestly the games that we lost, we just didn’t have any real flow to how we wanted to really play. I’m specifically talking to the offensive end in that... But we really never grasped, in the games that we lost, the true flow of how we play basketball. We had spurts in this series where we’ve shown how good we are as a group and a team, but we barely got to it tonight and in Game 5."

Tyrese Maxey

On his early motivation to get better this offseason...

"Somebody used a phrase earlier this year when we were having a conversation, and he used N-G-E, the acronym of N-G-E, which is ‘not good enough.’ And I just wasn’t good enough. And I think I’ll take that on that chin and use that as motivation the entire summer."

Furkan Korkmaz

On the season's end and the road ahead...

"There’s a lot to think about in the summertime. We couldn’t reach our goals this year. We couldn’t win a championship. I think as a team, we have a long way to go. We have a lot of talent, we have a lot of potential. The limit for this team is the sky."

Jaden Springer

On developing in the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats...

"The G League was great. It definitely gives you the opportunity to play and compete. Just building your knowledge for the game. Those are other great guys that can also play basketball, too... Being able to go [to Delaware] and play and compete was great for me."

Paul Reed

On what he's learned this year, and how he wants to improve...

"The biggest things I learned… were just being coachable, seeing how the intensity is in the playoffs, and I learned how I have to change my body in order to be more physical in the playoffs, because it gets really physical… [I want to] add some weight, get stronger, and try to get more athletic."

Danny Green

On returning to the bench in the fourth quarter after his injury...

"I just felt it was important that I be there with them. I was trying to come out earlier, but the doc didn’t think it was a good idea. [I wanted to] watch the game, either help coaching, or encouraging, just to have my energy there for them."

Georges Niang

On his first season playing alongside Joel Embiid...

"He’s a furious competitor. I think Joel would do anything for this organization and his teammates, and I think he showed that. He showed up every night and was willing to put himself out there, try to win, and bring this organization a title."

Isaiah Joe

On the upcoming offseason...

"My biggest focus is focusing on my body, getting my body right and developed. This year, whenever I got the opportunity to be out there, I tried to show my defensive prowess. This upcoming summer will be really big for me... Increasing my skill, whether that's shooting, being able to put the ball on the floor and being able to create. That's something that I really lacked this year, being able to put the ball on the floor and create for myself and others. That'll be a main focus going into this summer."

Matisse Thybulle

On what Danny Green's return to the court meant to his teammates...

"Most guys who get injured go home, go to the doctors, do whatever. Danny Green always shows up back on the court to support the team. That sums it all up. He's really, really, really special in that sense."

Daryl Morey

On the need for improvement...

"We've got a lot of things things that we think we can improve on. That's on myself, that's on Elton [Brand], that's on Coach Rivers. We're going to figure this out. But we feel like there's a lot to build on. We've got Tyrese Maxey, who I think took a huge leap, has been beating expectations since he got to the league and before it. He puts the work in. Tobias Harris, I thought we got some of his best basketball. Joel [Embiid] is playing the best basketball of his life, obviously went through some challenges and was a warrior. We think a full year of James [Harden], we can unlock what he brings us. That said, we know we have to improve. We've got our work cut out for us."

On learning from losses...

"Credit to Miami. They brought it. I think the best organizations take a step back and learn from [their] losses. Those guys have been building for years. They've done a tremendous job. It hurts to have to lose to them, but they really went out there and took it. We need some of that toughness. We need a lot of what we saw from them. And look, we can do it. We've got a lot of resources. We've got a lot of flexibility... That's why right nows hurts a lot. Because we know the fans' expectations, our own expectations for ourselves. Everything's being provided and we did not achieve what we want, which is a championship. We're not afraid to talk about it. That is the goal. We have one of the best, if not the best, players on the planet. And we have to do more. All of us."

Doc Rivers

On how proud he is of Tyrese Maxey...

"I'm proud of all of our guys, honestly. Whether they reach their expectations or not, as a coach, you judge them on their effort. Tyrese, in my opinion, has a chance to be a special kid. I'm sitting at home last night at one in the morning, phone rings, and it's him."

Shake Milton

On Tyrese Maxey's success this season...

"The growth of that kid is crazy. Just to see what he does, the work he puts in day in and day out, he deserves it for sure... I'm really happy for him, and proud of him, for real."