76ers Earn Balanced Win Over Brooklyn

The 76ers’ (17-7) balanced attack and persistent effort led to a 124-108 win over the Brooklyn Nets (14-11) Saturday at The Center.

After a tight first half - the Sixers led going into the break, 59-56 - it was the Sixers’ 43-30 third quarter that ultimately made the difference.

For Doc Rivers, the frame “changed the game, defensively and offensively.” Ben Simmons was also moved onto guarding James Harden in the third frame, which Rivers says proved pivotal.

The Sixers saw steady contributions across the roster, with all five starters finishing in double-figures.

Harden led the Nets with 26 points, eight rebounds, and 10 assists. Former Sixer Landry Shamet tallied 22 points off the bench.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid had yet another MVP-caliber night, finishing with 33 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Embiid finished at a team-high +17. Embiid got to the line 14 times, making 12 of his foul shots.

Tobias Harris

Harris continued his All-Star-worthy play, totalling 21 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and a block. He shot 10-for-16 from the field.

Ben Simmons

Another All-Star-caliber performance: Simmons, who finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists. He converted on seven of his 10 field goals, and made both of his free throw attempts.

Seth Curry

Curry got into a nice rhythm in the decisive third quarter of Saturday’s contest, in which he scored eight of his 11 points. He added two rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block to complete his line.

Danny Green

Green added 11 points of his own, also scoring eight in the second half. He shot 4-for-8 from the field, and hit a trio of 3-pointers.

Shake Milton led the bench unit with 15 points, while Furkan Korkmaz added 13 points.

Quote to Note:

Doc Rivers was thrilled to have Ben Simmons back.

Doc Rivers on @BenSimmons25: “It’s amazing what he singlehandedly does for your offense. I don’t know if anybody in the league creates threes like Ben Simmons does.”#NBAAllStar — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) February 7, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers are westbound for a four-game date with the Western Conference, facing the Kings, Trail Blazers, Suns, and Jazz.

Tuesday’s meeting with the Kings (11-11) will be the first between the two teams this season.

Sacramento has won three straight, and will visit the Clippers for Sunday matinee prior to Tuesday’s matchup.

De’Aaron Fox leads the Kings in scoring this season, averaging 22.3 points, plus 3.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists, per game.