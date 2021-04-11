76ers Dominate in OKC

There was never a doubt for the 76ers (36-17) Saturday in Oklahoma City, where they topped the Thunder (20-33), 117-93, on the second night of their back-to-back.

Even shorthanded, the Sixers never wavered, topping the Thunder in every quarter.

With Tobias Harris (right knee soreness) and Danny Green (left hip soreness) out, Furkan Korkmaz and Matisse Thybulle stepped in. The Sixers led by as many as 24 points (the final margin) with zero lead changes and a single tie.

The Sixers limited themselves to 10 turnovers, while the Thunder gave up 23.

Darius Bazley led the way for OKC, finishing with 17 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid finished with a game-high 27 points, plus nine rebounds, eight assists, and a game-high four blocks.



He converted on 10 of his 17 field goal attempts, and shot 7-for-9 from the foul line.

Furkan Korkmaz

Korkmaz tallied a season-high 20 points, plus four rebounds, two assists, and a game and career-high five steals. He shot 7-for-13 from the field.

Ben Simmons

Simmons totalled 13 points, three rebounds, and three assists, shooting 5-for-9 from the field, and finishing at a game-high +22.

Mike Scott

Scott recorded a bench-high 13 points, shooting 5-for-9 from the field and 3-for-6 from deep.

Matisse Thybulle

Thybulle finished with three points, three rebounds, three steals, and two blocks in 26 minutes.

Quote to Note:

Korkmaz was thrilled with the team's bounce-back performance:

“We knew that we needed to show some reaction on the court today. We set the tone from the beginning of the game.”

Up Next:

The Sixers are headed to Dallas for the final leg of their four-game road stretch, visiting the Mavericks (29-22) Monday. Dallas will host San Antonio Sunday for the first night of their back-to-back ahead of the Sixers’ visit.

As of Saturday evening, the Mavs have won six of their last seven outings, most recently topping the Bucks, 116-101, Thursday.

Luka Doncic leads the way for the Mavericks across the board, leading the team in scoring (28.5 ppg), rebounds (8.2 rpg), assists (8.7 apg), and steals (1.0 spg) this season.

The Sixers won the first meeting between the two teams, topping Dallas, 111-97, Feb. 25 in South Philadelphia.

Monday’s matchup tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.