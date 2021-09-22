76ers, Crypto.com Announce Jersey Patch Partnership

The 76ers will debut a new jersey patch when they take the floor for the 2021-22 season - Crypto.com.

Wednesday, the team announced its new partnership with Crypto.com, the fastest-growing crypto platform with more than 10 million users worldwide. Crypto.com is now officially the 76ers’ jersey patch partner.

But the partnership will extend far beyond the jersey. The 76ers and Crypto.com will begin their partnership by entering a new space, as the Sixers will launch their first-ever non-fungible token (NFT), which fans may purchase through Crypto.com NFT.

The 76ers will debut the patch in their preseason opener, Oct. 4 at Toronto.

“Crypto.com will be woven into the fabric of our identity,” said Chris Heck, 76ers President of Business Operations. “Together, we will change the landscape for how crypto is integrated in sports.”

Crypto.com’s international presence has been on the rise of late, as the brand has partnered recently with other world-class sports brands including Formula 1, UFC, Paris Saint-Germain, and the Montreal Canadiens.

Crypto.com’s jersey partnership with the 76ers marks its first partnership with an NBA team.

“We’re extremely excited to announce our partnership with the 76ers, becoming the first global crypto platform with an official jersey patch partnership in the NBA,” said Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com.

“The NBA is one of the most popular leagues in the world, and the 76ers were an obvious choice. Together we’re going to create integrated experiences for fans everywhere; our patch and court integrations are just the beginning.”

All four of the 76ers uniforms this season will feature the Crypto.com patch on their left shoulder. Crypto.com will also appear in-arena, on the team’s @sixers social media and digital platforms, and beyond.

“These are the types of creative, innovative partnerships that we crave,” Heck said. “We’re thrilled to share this with our fans in Philadelphia and around the world for years to come.”

As the partnership unfolds, the 76ers will unveil the new City Edition uniform in November, which will commemorate an iconic time in 76ers history. Accompanying the uniform reveal will be another series of unique NFTs.

Crypto.com was founded in 2016, and aims to accelerate the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. The company boasts the world’s quickest-growing crypto app, plus the Crypto.com Visa Card, the world’s largest crypto card program, among other ventures. Crypto.com has over 2,600 employees in offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Learn more about Crypto.com here.