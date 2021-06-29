76ers Congratulate Marc Zumoff on His Retirement

The Philadelphia 76ers organization congratulates NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Marc Zumoff on his retirement from sports broadcasting after an incredible 27-year run as the team’s television play-by-play announcer. Over the course of his transcendent career, “Zoo” called more than 2,100 76ers games across the regular season and playoffs.

“We sincerely thank Marc Zumoff for all he’s done for this organization, this team and the city of Philadelphia over the last 27 years,” Philadelphia 76ers Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer said. “We’ll miss his iconic voice and trademark sayings, which have been staples during 76ers games for the better part of two decades. While we congratulate Marc on his retirement, we look forward to properly honoring and celebrating him at a home game during the 2021-22 season.”

During his nearly 30 years in the chair, Zumoff served as the voice behind the careers of several 76er stars, from current General Manager Elton Brand, Andre Iguodala and Hall of Famer Allen Iverson to Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. He shared the booth with former 76ers Steve Mix, Ed Pinckney, Eric Snow and Alaa Abdelnaby, as well as former NBA player Malik Rose and coach Bob Salmi.

A Philadelphia native and Temple University alumnus, Zumoff joined PRISM in 1982 and served as the in-studio host for pregame, halftime and postgame shows. He was named the play-by-play announcer on August 17, 1994 and went on to win the Mid-Atlantic Emmy Award for best sports play-by-play broadcaster 19 times. Zumoff received the 2018 Bill Campbell Award from the Philadelphia Sports Writers Association and was named twice named the Pennsylvania Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association (2018 and 2019).

A 2011 inductee to the Philadelphia Jewish Sports Hall of Fame, Zumoff also served as the voice for NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, as he followed the U.S. Women’s basketball team to its sixth consecutive gold medal. He also did play-by-play for NBA TV and for Turner Sports’ coverage of the NBA, including both regular-season and playoff games, the network’s coverage of the Goodwill Games as well as play-by-play for NBC Sports Philadelphia’s coverage of Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union and college football.

Prior to his time at Temple, Zumoff attended George Washington High School in Northeast Philadelphia. He’s married to his wife Debbie and the couple has two sons, Jake and Pace, and a daughter-in-law, Hanni.