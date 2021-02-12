76ers Come Up Short in Portland

It was a spirited, dramatic rematch between the 76ers (18-8) and Portland Trail Blazers (14-10), which battled back and forth Thursday at Moda Center with plenty of star power on display.

A turnover with 3.1 seconds to go dashed the Sixers' hopes for either a game-tying or go-ahead basket, and Portland hung on for a 118-114 victory.

Joel Embiid topped all players with 35 points (13-25 fg, 8-11 ft). He added 9 rebounds as well.

His All-Star counterpart from Portland, Damian Lillard, led the Trail Blazers with 30 points.

The real story, however, was Carmelo Anthony. The ageless All-Star erupted for 24 points off the bench, 17 of which came in a tense final frame.

With Thursday's outcome, the Sixers are now 1-1 on their four-game Western Conference road trip. There were 13 lead changes and eight ties.

Key Contributors

Joel Embiid

The MVP hopeful registered a noteworthy milestone on Thursday, recording his 400th career block in his 230th game. Only two other Sixers, Shawn Bradley and Sam Dalembert, reached 400 blocks as fast.

Ben Simmons

The two-time All-Star notched a season-high 23 points. He missed only two of his 12 field goal attempts, while supplying 11 boards and nine dimes. Simmons was also instrumental in slowing down Damian Lillard after Dame went for 19 points in Thursday's first quarter.

Ben Simmons is an extraordinary defender. This is Defensive Player of the Year caliber stuff — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 12, 2021

Tyrese Maxey

After Tyrese Maxey received his first DNP - Coach's Decision Tuesday in Sacramento, he logged 12 minutes Thursday in Portland. The 2021 no. 21 pick finished with five points, and converted a key and-1 that put the Sixers up, 88-82, in the third quarter.

Up Next:

For fans following the 76ers back East, Saturday will offer a scheduling respite, as the team travels to Phoenix (15-9) for a 3:00 PM matinee. Despite not qualifying for the 2020 postseason, the Suns went undefeated in eight games in the bubble following the NBA's restart. They then acquired Chris Paul in an offseason trade.