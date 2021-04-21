76ers Close Home Stand Hosting Phoenix

The 76ers (39-18) will look to maintain control of the Eastern Conference Wednesday, hosting the Phoenix Suns (41-16) for the fourth and final game of their home stand.

The Sixers will also seek a bounce-back victory following a 107-96 shorthanded loss to the Golden State Warriors (29-29) Monday, when Steph Curry scored 49 points (10 3-pointers).

The Sixers were without Ben Simmons (non-COVID illness) and Tobias Harris (right knee soreness) in Monday’s loss, and Simmons and Harris both remain questionable for Wednesday’s matchup.

The Sixers and Suns met for the first time this season in Phoenix on Feb. 13, as the Suns took a 120-111 victory fueled by Devin Booker’s 36 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

The Sixers continue to lead the Eastern Conference, holding a 0.5 game lead over the Brooklyn Nets (39-19). The Sixers also boast the best home record in the East, at 22-6.

Playing shorthanded Monday - and Friday versus the Clippers - led to opportunities for Sixers across the roster.

Matisse Thybulle scored a bench-high 13 points Monday, tying his season-high, plus seven rebounds (also tying his season-high), three steals, and a block in 31 minutes.

Tyrese Maxey added 10 points and two rebounds Monday, and recorded nine points and three assists Friday versus the Clippers.

Furkan Korkmaz has scored in double-figures in six of his last seven outings, including a pair of back-to-back 20-point performances versus Oklahoma City and Dallas.

George Hill made his Sixer debut Monday, finishing with two points, two rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 18 minutes.

“It was great to be back out there with the guys, back on the court [after] three months off,” Hill said postgame. “I’ve got a little way to go… but I like the style, I like the opportunity - just got to take advantage of it.”

Thybulle is excited to have Hill in the fold.

“It was great just to see him out there, because he’s been bringing a lot to the team off the court. Mentoring us young guys, he’s been huge for me - as a defender himself, giving me tips and things to look for guarding some of these elite guards.”

Wednesday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Suns, occupying the no. 2 seed in the Western Conference, have won eight of their last 10 games.

The Suns visit the Sixers for the second stop on their five-game road trip, which began Monday in Milwaukee, as Phoenix took a 128-127 overtime victory.

Phoenix’ leading scorer Devin Booker tallied 24 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in the overtime win, while Chris Paul added 22 points, seven rebounds, and 13 assists.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBA TV

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic