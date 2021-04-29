76ers Clinch Playoff Spot in Win Over Hawks

The 76ers (41-21) made quick work of the Atlanta Hawks (34-29) Wednesday at The Center, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-game set in dominant fashion, 127-83.

The Sixers’ win clinches their spot in the 2021 playoffs.

The Sixers took a 37-17 lead after the first quarter, and never looked back, leading by as many as 46 in the wire-to-wire victory.

It was just the 25th time this season that the Sixers' starting group played together, and the second time in as many games that all 15 available Sixers scored.

The Sixers shared 29 assists, and limited themselves to eight turnovers.

John Collins led the way for Atlanta, finishing with 21 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

Key Contributors:

Seth Curry

Curry scored a team-high 20 points, shooting 8-for-12 from the field and converting on four of his seven 3-point attempts.

Joel Embiid

Embiid tallied 17 points in 25 minutes, plus seven rebounds, an assist, a steal, and three blocks.

Tobias Harris

Harris totalled 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and a block. He shot 6-for-12 from the field and a perfect 4-for-4 from the line.

Shake Milton

Milton finished with a bench-high 12 points (tied with Furkan Korkmaz ) plus six rebounds, six assists, and a steal.

George Hill

Hill played 22 minutes - getting valuable run alongside the longer-tenured members of the rotation - finishing with seven points, six rebounds, and three assists.

Quote to Note:

Tobias Harris says the @sixers aren't celebrating clinching the playoffs tonight, they're looking forward to celebrating bigger wins: "It’s Philadelphia basketball. Greatness is something that is expected." — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) April 29, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers and Hawks will face off for the third and final time in the regular season Friday, with the winner of Friday’s matchup taking the regular season series.

The Hawks may be significantly shorthanded once again Friday, after Trae Young (left ankle sprain), Tony Snell (right ankle sprain), Cam Reddish (right achilles soreness), De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness), Kevin Huerter (right knee soreness), and Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring soreness) all missed Wednesday’s matchup.

Friday’s contest tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.