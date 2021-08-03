Charles Bassey | Quick Facts

With the 53rd pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers selected Charles Bassey.

Drafted alongside Jaden Springer and Filip Petrušev, the 6-foot-11 Bassey brings frontcourt depth and impressive rim protection to the Sixers.

Get to know one of the newest Sixers a bit better…

Bassey was born October 28, 2000, in Lagos, Nigeria.

He moved stateside to play high school basketball, playing two seasons at St. Anthony Catholic School in San Antonio, TX prior to transferring to the Aspire Academy in Louisville, KY.

Bassey joined the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers in 2018, where he would play the next three NCAA seasons.

Bassey started in every game he played with the Hilltoppers over the course of his three seasons.

As a freshman, Bassey was named C-USA Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, becoming just the second player in C-USA history to earn both awards in the same season.

Steadily improving in all three seasons, Bassey averaged 17.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game in the 2020-21 season.

Following his junior season, Bassey was named a USBWA Third Team All-American, a USA Today Third Team All-American, and an AP Honorable Mention All-American.

Bassey was one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award and a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award.