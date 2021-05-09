76ers Charge to Victory Over Detroit

There was never a doubt Saturday at The Center, as the 76ers (47-21) charged to a 118-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons (20-48).

The shorthanded Sixers led throughout - by as many as 24 points - en route to their league-best eighth straight win to cap a perfect back-to-back.

In the absence of Ben Simmons (back tightness), Seth Curry (left hip injury recovery), and Furkan Korkmaz (right ankle sprain), Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle stepped into the starting lineup.

The Sixers shot 48.8% from the field, and limited themselves to 11 turnovers while sharing 22 assists.

Jerami Grant and Saddiq Bey led the way for Detroit with 14 points each.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid scored a game-high 29 points on 11-for-13 shooting plus 6-for-6 shooting from the foul stripe (his second night in a row shooting perfectly from the line), along with six rebounds, an assist, and a steal in just 23 minutes of play.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey tallied 22 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals. He shot 7-for-11 from the field and 6-for-7 from the free throw line.

Dwight Howard

Howard notched a 19-point, 14-rebound double-double, shooting 6-for-9 from the floor, 1-for-2 from long range, and 6-for-8 from the stripe.

Tobias Harris

Harris totalled 18 points, six rebounds, and four assists in 30 minutes.

Matisse Thybulle

Thybulle tied his season and career-high in steals, grabbing five, plus two points and three rebounds in 19 minutes.

Quote to Note:

Only 10 have grabbed more.

Dwight Howard on climbing the all-time rebounding list: “Wilt Chamberlain is at the top, he's my favorite player... I would love to finish my career as close as I can to him in rebounds.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) May 9, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers are headed out on their last road trip of the regular season, visiting the Indiana Pacers (31-35) Tuesday and the Miami Heat (36-31) Thursday.

The Pacers, fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament, hold the no. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference as of Saturday evening, 1.5 games behind the no. 8 Hornets (35-32).

Indiana is 5-5 in its last 10, with Malcolm Brogdon leading the way for the team in scoring this season, averaging 21.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game.

Tuesday’s matchup tips at 8:00 p.m. ET.