76ers Bounce Back, Take Season Series vs. Raptors

Posted: Feb 23, 2021

The 76ers (21-11) came out looking for revenge, and they got it.

A torrid shooting performance from 3-point territory proved a key difference in a 109-102 win over the Toronto Raptors (16-16) in Tampa.

After shooting under 30 percent from deep in Sunday's two-game series opener, the Sixers knocked down 17 threes (44.7%) in Tuesday's rematch.

Filling in for Seth Curry (ankle), Furkan Korkmaz provided a big boost in the starting line-up, accounting for five triples of his own. He finished with 19 points, a season-high. 

Not only did Tuesday's victory give the Sixers a hard-earned split in their road set, it clinched them a win in their three-game season series with Toronto.

The Sixers also halted a 16-game regular season road game losing streak to the Raptors.

Key Contributors:

  • Tobias Harris

    • Missing out on this year's All-Star Game didn't seem to affect the vet one bit. He posted a game-high 23 points, highlighted by a clutch 3-pointer with 3:00 to go in regulation that put the Sixers up 99-86.

  • Ben Simmons

    • The Aussie took the floor Tuesday moments after learning he'd be headed to his third straight All-Star Game, and flirted with a triple-double (15 pts / 9 reb / 7 ast). Simmons made two clutch feeds to Tobias Harris for timely baskets late in the fourth frame.

  • Joel Embiid

    • We know the Raptors play the Sixers' MVP candidate about as tough as anyone. Despite Embiid shooting 3-for-13, he went 11-for-12 from the free throw line, posting 18 points to go with 12 rebounds. 

@sixers Social:

Jeez…

Quote of Note:

Up Next:

The Sixers will return to South Philadelphia for a nationally-televised matchup with All-Star Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks. Thursday's outing will mark the opener of a four-game homestand, and feature the return of former 76er Josh Richardson to The Center.

