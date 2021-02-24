76ers Bounce Back, Take Season Series vs. Raptors

The 76ers (21-11) came out looking for revenge, and they got it.

A torrid shooting performance from 3-point territory proved a key difference in a 109-102 win over the Toronto Raptors (16-16) in Tampa.

After shooting under 30 percent from deep in Sunday's two-game series opener, the Sixers knocked down 17 threes (44.7%) in Tuesday's rematch.

Filling in for Seth Curry (ankle), Furkan Korkmaz provided a big boost in the starting line-up, accounting for five triples of his own. He finished with 19 points, a season-high.

Not only did Tuesday's victory give the Sixers a hard-earned split in their road set, it clinched them a win in their three-game season series with Toronto.

The Sixers also halted a 16-game regular season road game losing streak to the Raptors.

Key Contributors:

Tobias Harris

Missing out on this year's All-Star Game didn't seem to affect the vet one bit. He posted a game-high 23 points, highlighted by a clutch 3-pointer with 3:00 to go in regulation that put the Sixers up 99-86.

Ben Simmons

The Aussie took the floor Tuesday moments after learning he'd be headed to his third straight All-Star Game, and flirted with a triple-double (15 pts / 9 reb / 7 ast). Simmons made two clutch feeds to Tobias Harris for timely baskets late in the fourth frame.

Joel Embiid

We know the Raptors play the Sixers' MVP candidate about as tough as anyone. Despite Embiid shooting 3-for-13, he went 11-for-12 from the free throw line, posting 18 points to go with 12 rebounds.

@sixers Social:

Jeez…

Joel... are you serious??? pic.twitter.com/3WM1TohmhX — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 24, 2021

Quote of Note:

Doc Rivers on Tobias Harris: “He’s as mature as anybody in our locker room, including the coaches. He’s just a mature kid... He clearly wanted to make it, and I clearly wanted him to make it.” He adds Harris has played like an All-Star all year, and he was proud of him tonight. — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) February 24, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers will return to South Philadelphia for a nationally-televised matchup with All-Star Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks. Thursday's outing will mark the opener of a four-game homestand, and feature the return of former 76er Josh Richardson to The Center.