76ers Head to Delaware for Blue x White Scrimmage

The 76ers will mark the midpoint of their preseason slate Saturday with a trip to Wilmington, Delaware, visiting the Chase Fieldhouse, home of the Delaware Blue Coats, the team’s G League affiliate, for the Sixers’ Blue x White Scrimmage.

The scrimmage is an open-practice style event featuring Head Coach Doc Rivers and the 2021-22 76ers.

The Blue x White Scrimmage begins at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Saturday’s session comes on the heels of the Sixers’ 125-113 preseason victory Thursday over Toronto, in which eight Sixers finished in double-figures.

Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris made their preseason debuts in the win, as the team shot 54.0% from the field (47-87 fg) and 48.6% from deep (18-37 3fg).

Georges Niang led the Sixers in scoring, finishing with 16 points (4-7 3fg), two rebounds, and three assists. Seth Curry and Isaiah Joe each scored 15 points, each converting on five 3-pointers.

The Sixers will wrap up their preseason slate with two more Eastern Conference matchups, meeting the Nets in South Philadelphia Monday, and the Pistons in Detroit on Friday.

Saturday’s Scrimmage marks the second event of its kind in Wilmington, as the Blue Coats hosted the Blue x White Scrimmage for the first time in 2019.

The Blue Coats open their season at the Fieldhouse on November 6 against the Long Island Nets, Brooklyn’s G League affiliate.

Follow Along:

Watch: The 76ers official social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok), Sixers.com, 76ers App.