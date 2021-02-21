76ers Begin Two-Game Set With Raptors

The 76ers (20-10) are in Tampa, preparing for a two-game set with the Toronto Raptors (15-15) beginning Sunday evening.

The Sixers will seek their third straight win, on the heels of a historic night for Joel Embiid.

Friday in South Philadelphia, as the Sixers topped the Bulls, 112-105, Embiid notched his first-ever 50-point performance, setting a new career-high along with 17 rebounds, five assists, four blocks, and two steals.

Embiid is the first Sixers player to post at least 50 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 assists since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968. Embiid is the first Sixer to score 50 since Allen Iverson in 2005.

Tobias Harris added a 22-point, 12-rebound double-double.

“I’ll tell my kids one day - I was playing with Joel Embiid,” Harris said. “When they ask, ‘Who’s the best player you played with?’ I’ll say Joel Embiid.”

“It’s an honor to be out there with him.”

As his career-high moment approached, Embiid took a moment to gesture to the seats where Sixers fans would normally be.

Another moment we wish you all could have been in the arena for. #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/poyDUtl9Nq — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 20, 2021

He reflected on the moment postgame.

“The fans are always there for me when I play,” Embiid said. “Playing in Philly, I have a lot of pride. I play for the fans, I play for the city.”

Embiid is now averaging 30.5 points per game, the second-highest average in the league (behind only Bradley Beal).

The Sixers maintain the No. 1 seed in the East, holding a 1.5 game lead over the No. 2 Brooklyn Nets as of Sunday morning.

Ben Simmons (illness) and Shake Milton (ankle sprain) are probable for Sunday’s meeting.

Sunday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Raptors have won three straight - sweeping their three-game visit in the Midwest, beating the Bucks (17-13) twice and Timberwolves (7-23) once.

The Raptors are 6-6 on their temporary home court in Tampa, where the team will play the duration of the 2020-21 season.

Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors in scoring (20.4 ppg) and rebounding (7.7 rpg), while Fred VanVleet is having a career year, averaging 20.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic