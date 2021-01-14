76ers Announce Verizon as Official Team Partner

The Philadelphia 76ers announced today that Verizon is now an official team partner through a new multi-year deal. The partnership designates Verizon as the exclusive mobile 5G partner for the team and presenting partner of the 76ers Official Mobile Application. The deal also provides members of Verizon’s loyalty program, Verizon Up, with unique opportunities to claim 76ers prizes and VIP experiences.

“We are excited to partner with Verizon, a leader in technology, to deliver new fan experiences in the 76ers team app as well as 5G capabilities,” said Katie O’Reilly, 76ers Chief Revenue Officer. “As the official presenting partner of the app and an exclusive mobile partner, Verizon will usher us into a new era of innovation by using their technology to help us connect and engage with our fans. We are especially excited to collaborate on their Verizon Up customer loyalty program and see their brand and customers come to life at future 76ers games.”

Verizon and the 76ers are teaming up to bring fans unique experiences from the safety and comfort of their own homes this season. The 76ers Official Mobile App presented by Verizon is introducing new games, fan downloads and more ways to keep up with the latest 76ers news. The “GameDay” page now features game stats such as shot charts, box scores, play by play and more. The app’s “Fans” page includes new interactive games and opportunities for top-scoring fans to win 76ers prizes.

In addition to claiming prizes and other rewards through the My Verizon app, Verizon Up members will have the opportunity to win 76ers prizes and seats to future 76ers home games. When fans return to the arena, members will be seated in a special Verizon-branded VIP section and receive a premium fan experience. These future experiences may include pre-game courtside access, Patriot Partner Lounge passes or access to the 76ers High-Five Tunnel.