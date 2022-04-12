76ers Announce 'Phila Unite' Campaign for 2022 Playoffs Presented by betPARX

PHILADELPHIA – APRIL 12, 2022 – The 76ers announced today its campaign for the 2022 Playoffs, presented betPARX. As the official presenting partner of the 76ers 2022 Playoff Campaign, betPARX branding will be included on all promotional signage throughout Philadelphia, including bus wraps, branding on playoff tickets, integration across 76ers social channels and serving as the presenting partner of the 76ers Podcast Network.

“We are thrilled to welcome betPARX as the presenting partner of the 2022 Playoff Campaign.” said Chris Heck, President, Business Operations. “betPARX is the perfect presenting partner as they truly understand the passion and energy of our fan base. Alongside betPARX and our other incredible team partners, we’ve come together to harness the excitement of the city and build out some amazing experiences that our fans can enjoy this postseason.”

“We’re delighted to extend our partnership with the Philadelphia 76ers into the 2022 playoff run. The 76ers are a central part of the Philadelphia sports scene and bring an undeniable energy to the city, betPARX brings incredible energy and excitement to our mobile betting platform and thus a natural partnership for us as we build this new brand,” said Matthew Cullen, Senior Vice President of Interactive at betPARX.

In addition to unique playoff activations, betPARX “Win for All” promotion will continue throughout the playoffs. Following each 76ers post-season victory, fans will receive a bonus offer to use on the betPARX app. Fans who are 21-or-older may get each winning game’s code from 76ers social media or push notifications from the 76ers app. Go to betparx.com or download the betPARX app and use the promo code to redeem the bonus.

“76ers fans and betPARX users are about to enjoy an even better “Win For All” promotion to celebrate the Philadelphia 76ers 2022 playoff run,” said Gil Bushkin, Senior Director of Interactive Marketing at betPARX. “With any Sixers win, users are eligible for a free betPARX bonus, but some will win even a bigger and bolder bonus of up to $150! Fans are invited to try betPARX, and today, just might be your day!”

Leading up to the first game of the first round (Saturday, April 16), the 76ers T-shirt toss bus tour will take place on Thursday, April 14 and again ahead of Game 2. The buses will depart from The Center and travel down Broad Street, around City Hall to the Philadelphia Museum of Art all while tossing co-branded Phila Unite/betParx playoff T-shirts to fans. 76ers ENT will be on board including Fan’s Best Friend Franklin, Squad 76 members and DJ Ghost.

Buildings and monuments throughout Philadelphia will show their support by lighting the city blue this weekend. The buildings will display blue lights beginning on Friday, April 15 to get fans

excited for the 2022 playoffs. Each round of the playoffs, the 76ers and Corona will host an away game watch party at Urban Saloon, in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia. The away games will feel just like home with performances by 76ers ENT members. There will be fan giveaways, music by DJ Ghost, and Corona drink specials available all night. In addition to the official watch party at Urban Saloon, 76ers fans can visit one of the 40 bars in the Corona Bar Network. To learn more about the Bar Network, visit www.sixers.com/barnetwork.

Additionally, once per playoff round, GIANT will host local community organizations at a GIANT grocery store in Philadelphia. Community groups will be invited to enjoy an away game with 76ers ENT, giveaways including 76ers swag and GIANT gift cards and more.

Other partner activations for fans throughout the playoffs include:

· In-arena Round 1 giveaways include Phila Unite T-shirts courtesy of Adidas, rally towels courtesy of NBCSports Philadelphia/NBC/Telemundo, car flags courtesy of NJM Insurance and more

· An exclusive playoff themed NFT, courtesy of Crypto.com, for each round of the playoff run. Fans will be able to register to receive the free NFT via an in-arena QR Code. Visit https://crypto.com/nft/brands/76ers for information about previous 76ers NFT drops.

· Wendy’s Frosty Freeze Out

· Salute of the Game presented by Toyota

· Caring Kid of the Game presented by Chick-fil-A

· First Responder of the Game presented by BELFOR Property Restoration

The 76ers enter the playoffs following a 51-31 regular season, the team’s fourth 50-plus win campaign since 1990-91. The playoff schedule will be announced as soon as it is finalized by the National Basketball Association. Philadelphia’s first playoff game will be played at The Center this weekend on Saturday, April 16 at 6 p.m. Tickets will be available to the general public tomorrow starting at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com/76ers.