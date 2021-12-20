76ers Announce Partnership with Color Star Technology

PHILADELPHIA – DEC. 20 – The Philadelphia 76ers announced today a partnership with Color Star, an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of tech and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry.

This marks Color Star’s first partnership with a North American professional sports team.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Philadelphia 76ers, a top-level NBA team. The NBA is the most global American sports league in terms of impact. The 76ers have a huge fan base around the world,” said Lucas Capetian, Chief Executive Officer of Color Star Technology. “We hope that this cooperation can enrich the content of our metaverse platform ‘Color World’, and hope that through NBA games and events, global audiences would have access to and learn more about our metaverse platform. We are sure this will be a win-win partnership. We believe a more in-depth strategic partnership with the Philadelphia 76ers will come along in the future. Through the partnership with the Philadelphia 76ers, we would attract more users and attention to engage the Color World platform.”

