76ers Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Moravia Health

PHILADELPHIA – SEPT. 29, 2021 – The Philadelphia 76ers announced today a multi-year partnership with Moravia Health, a leader in Philadelphia in-home healthcare services, making it an Official Partner of the Philadelphia 76ers.

As part of the partnership, the 76ers will run an in-arena promotion called Healthcare Heroes, presented by Moravia Health at 10 regular season home games, honoring two healthcare workers for their continued commitment to keeping the Philadelphia community safe and healthy. The honorees will be recognized on the scoreboard during a game break and their tickets to the game will be complimentary.

“In-home healthcare has perhaps never been more important than it is in today’s quickly evolving world,” Philadelphia 76ers Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Owen Morin said. “We are thrilled to partner with the best-in-class home healthcare company in Moravia Health who shares our same passion for the Philadelphia community, and together we aim to make a lasting impact on the health and wellness of our fans.”

The 76ers will provide Moravia Health with visibility throughout The Center over the course of the season, including through in-arena signage and unique hospitality benefits. The 76ers will also provide Moravia Health with exposure and brand recognition through the team’s social responsibility-driven social media account, @SixersStrong, in addition to posts on the 76ers’ official Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts.

The two organizations will also come together to provide a day of education at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex in Camden. The focus of the to-be-scheduled event will be the keys to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, featuring members of the team’s staff.

“Our partnership with the Philadelphia 76ers brings a fresh perspective and new approach to how we are working with our consumers to transform their healthcare journey,” said Dr. C. Frank Igwe, President/CEO of Moravia Health. “Moravia Health is working to enhance the homecare experience for both our clients and aides, so they can enjoy more of the activities of daily living that they love, and to feel connected to a network that brings them better overall health and wellbeing. To that end, we are committed to developing partnerships that make a positive impact in our community.”