76ers Announce MGM Resorts Summer League 2021 Roster and Schedule

The Philadelphia 76ers announced today the team’s roster and schedule for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021. The 76ers will begin play on Monday, Aug. 9 at 4 p.m. ET against Dallas at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The game will be televised on NBA TV.

The 76ers’ roster is headlined by the team’s 2021 NBA Draft picks, Jaden Springer (No. 28), Filip Petrušev (No. 50) and Charles Bassey (No. 53). The roster also features current 76ers Tyrese Maxey, Isaiah Joe as well as reigning G League MVP and Rookie of the Year Paul Reed.

Springer, as a freshman led Tennessee in scoring at 12.5 points per game, while also pacing the team in three-point percentage at .435 and total free throws made with 81. His .810 free throw percentage ranked ninth in the SEC and is the highest-ever mark by a Tennessee freshman with at least 100 attempts. In 25 games during his lone collegiate season, the SEC All-Freshman Team selection posted a team-best six games of at least 20 points, also averaging 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.

Petrušev, the 2019-20 West Coast Conference Player of the Year, spent two seasons playing collegiately at Gonzaga before heading overseas to play in Serbia’s Adriatic League for the 2020-21 season. During his final year with the Bulldogs, he averaged 17.5 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting .562 from the floor. This past season, he appeared in 21 games for KK Mega Basket, averaging 23.7 points, which was the highest average in the Adriatic League in 14 years, while also hauling in 7.6 rebounds per contest. During his lone season competing professionally in his home country of Serbia, he shot .580 from the field and .419 from three-point range. His averages led to league MVP honors along with the league’s Rising Star award as the top player under the age of 22.

Bassey played three collegiate seasons at Western Kentucky University, averaging a double-double with 15.9 points and 10.5 rebounds over 72 career games as a Hilltopper. As a junior this past season, he tallied 18 double-doubles, which were the second-most in Division I. Following the 2020-21 season, Bassey was named the Conference USA Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, after posting 17.6 points, 11.6 rebounds (fifth in NCAA) and 3.1 blocks (fourth in NCAA) per contest, while shooting .590 from the field. He was the fourth player in C-USA history to earn POY and DPOY honors in the same season, while also earning a C-USA record seven Player of the Week awards over his career.

In their first NBA seasons, Maxey, Joe and Reed all saw action with the 76ers. Maxey, the 2020 first-round selection saw action in 61 games, including eight starts. The former Kentucky Wildcat ended his rookie campaign with averages of 8.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. His first season was highlighted by a career-best 39-point effort against the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 9.

Joe and Reed both split time between the 76ers and its G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. The duo helped lead Delaware to its first-ever appearance in the NBA G League Finals.

While with the 76ers, Joe appeared in 41 games during his rookie season, averaging 3.7 points per game along with shooting .368 from three. Meanwhile, in three postseason games with the Blue Coats, Joe averaged 23.3 points per contest, shooting nearly 40-percent from long distance. He notched a career-high 28 points (9-18 FG, 7-15 3FG) in his G League playoff debut against Austin on March 8.

During his time with the Blue Coats, Reed posted averages of 22.3 points (third in G League), 11.8 rebounds (third in G League) and 1.8 blocks (ninth in G League) and was named both G League MVP and Rookie of the Year, becoming just the third player in G League history to earn both awards in the same season. While with the 76ers, Reed appeared in 26 games and posted averages of 3.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per outing.

Also joining the roster is Rayjon Tucker, who signed a two-way contract with the 76ers on Jan 22. Tucker also spent the 2020-21 season between the 76ers and Blue Coats, appearing in 15 G League games (all starts) and posting 19.4 points (eighth in G League), 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 33.0 minutes per game. Tucker’s 291 total points ranked fourth in the G League.

See below and attached for the team’s full Summer League roster, which will be coached by 76ers Assistant Coach Brian Adams, along with assistants Dwayne Jones, Tyler Lashbrook, Jason Love and Xavier Silas.

Please see below for the 76ers’ schedule at MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021: