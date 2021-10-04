76ers Announce Details for 2021 Blue x White Scrimmage, Presented by Ticketmaster

PHILADELPHIA – OCT. 4, 2021 – The Philadelphia 76ers announced today details for the 2021 Blue x White Scrimmage, presented by Ticketmaster, which is set for Saturday, Oct. 9 at 12:15 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse, the home of the Delaware Blue Coats, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

“The Blue x White Scrimmage always gives our team a unique opportunity to connect with our loyal and passionate fans throughout the Delaware Valley,” Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations Chris Heck said. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t host the event last year due to the pandemic, so we know that this year’s installment is going to be twice as fun. With the Delaware Blue Coats set to return to their home arena this G League season, we can’t wait to see everyone at the state-of-the-art Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington on October 9th.”

The free, open-practice style event will feature Head Coach Doc Rivers and the 2021-22 76ers, as the team continues its preparation for the coming season, which tips off on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. against the Pelicans in New Orleans. Also on hand will be 76ers ENT, mascot Franklin, Blue Coats mascot Coaty and DJ Ghost, providing entertainment throughout the family-friendly affair.

Fans interested in securing tickets, which will be available on a limited basis, should visit this link at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6., and utilize the promo code BWSGP. Once on the webpage on a PC or Mac, users should click on the icon adjacent to the “Search by Event Name” tab. Next, the website will display a window entitled “Filters,” at which the promo code may be entered.

Ticketed guests should note that Chase Fieldhouse doors will open at 11:45 a.m., 30 minutes prior to the start of the Blue x White Scrimmage. Masks must be worn by all guests in attendance throughout the event.

The Blue x White Scrimmage will stream live on Sixers.com and on official 76ers social media pages.

The Blue Coats home and season opener is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:00 p.m. against the Long Island Nets at Chase Fieldhouse. Season tickets are on sale now and start at just $10 a seat per game. A limited number of VIP seats, including courtside and premium locations inclusive of complimentary food and beverage, are currently available. The Blue Coats are also accepting deposits for group outings. Details on tickets can be found at SIXERS.COM/BlueCoats. Contact the Blue Coats Ticket Sales and Service team at BlueCoatsTickets@76ers.com and 302-504-7587. An exclusive line of team merchandise is on sale now at Al’s Sporting Goods (200 N. Market Street) and online at www.alssportinggoods.net.