76ers Announce 2021 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League Schedule

The NBA has announced the schedule for the 2021 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League.

Each of the league's 30 teams, including the 76ers, will play a five-game schedule. The clubs with the top two records after four games will square off in the Summer League Championship Game on Aug. 17.

The league's other 28 teams will participate in their fifth and final Summer League game on either Aug. 16 or Aug. 17.

The Sixers, which hold the 28th and 58th picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, will begin competition Sunday, Aug. 9 against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Sixers' remaining three scheduled games come against the Atlanta Hawks (8/12), Boston Celtics (8/14), and Minnesota Timberwolves (8/15).