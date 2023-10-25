The Philadelphia 76ers announced today details of its promotional schedule for the 2023-24 season, tipping off with Sunday night’s home opener against the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Philadelphia and 97.5 The Fanatic. All fans in attendance at The Center will receive an Opening Night T-shirt, courtesy of Independence Blue Cross.

“As Philadelphia’s hometown health insurer for 85 years, Independence Blue Cross is proud to continue as Presenting Partner of our hometown Sixers,” said Gregory E. Deavens, Independence Blue Cross President and CEO. “Sixers fans are known for their passion, and Independence brings that same level of enthusiasm to serving our members throughout the region. We are delighted to team up with the Sixers for what promises to be another exciting season.”

Fans can expect a variety of promotional nights this season, including the annual Military Appreciation Night, presented by Toyota; and Pride Night, presented by The GIANT Company. Additionally, there will be 11 “Spirit of 76” nights, presented by Crypto.com. New this year, the 76ers will play two NBA In-Season Tournament games at The Center, hosting Indiana on Tuesday, Nov. 14 and Cleveland on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

For each “Spirit of 76” contest, presented by Crypto.com, the 76ers will wear their City Edition uniforms, inspired by the rich tradition of Reading Terminal Market. The team will debut this season’s City Edition uniform on Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Phoenix.

Spirit of 76 Nights, presented by Crypto.com:

76ers fans will be delighted to know that some of their favorite activations from last season will be back for the 2023-24 season, including the Chick-fil-A “Bricken for Chicken” promotion, betPARX Win for All promotion and the RushOrderTees T-shirt Toss.

Bricken for Chicken, presented by Chick-fil-A: The Bricken for Chicken promotion will be returning this season, generating excitement in-arena yet again. The day after an opposing player misses two consecutive free-throw attempts in the second half of a 76ers home game, fans may receive Chick-fil-A® Nuggets ranging from 5-count, 8-count, or 12-count through the Chick-fil-A App, at participating Greater Philadelphia area Chick-fil-A locations (no purchase necessary). Whether you’re cheering in-arena or at home, the offer is available to all fans in-market! The tiered offer includes:

The first time the opposing player misses two consecutive free throws in the second half: Fans will receive 5-count Chick-fil-A® Nuggets.

The second time the opposing player misses two consecutive free throws in the second half: Fans will receive 8-count Chick-fil-A® Nuggets.

The third time the opposing player misses two consecutive free throws in the second half: Fans will receive 12-count Chick-fil-A® Nuggets.

The offer can be claimed by opening the Chick-fil-A® App, after the game, in the Greater Philadelphia area by 10:30 a.m., the next business day. Once the offer is claimed, it can be redeemed by scanning the Chick-fil-A® App or by placing a mobile order via the Chick-fil-A® App, within three days of the qualifying game.

Corona Bar Network: Forty bars across Philadelphia, South Jersey and Delaware will host 76ers-themed bar nights, while seven to-be-announced locations are set to host watch parties during the 2023-24 season. The watch parties will feature special appearances by 76ers ENT and 76ers merchandise giveaways. Visit sixers.com/bar-network to see the full schedule of Corona’s watch parties this season:

Friday, Nov. 17 @ Atlanta Hawks 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 1 @ Boston Celtics 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 16 @ Charlotte Hornets 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 27 @ Denver Nuggets 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 10 @ Washington Wizards 7:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 14 @ Milwaukee Bucks 8:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 4 @ Miami Heat 7:30 p.m. ET

Red Bull Steal and Score Trigger Promotion: If the 76ers Steal and Score in the fourth quarter, fans have 76 hours to visit their local GIANT store to unlock a special rebate for Red Bull! Red Bull Gives You Wiiiings.

Win for All, presented by betPARX: For each 76ers regular season victory this season, betPARX will activate the “Win For All” promotion giving fans a random bonus to use on the betPARX app as high as $76. Fans 21 or older may get each winning game’s code from 76ers social media or push notifications from the 76ers app. Go to betparx.com or download the betPARX app and use the promo code to redeem the bonus.

T-shirt Toss, presented by RushOrderTees: RushOrderTees, the Official T-shirt Partner of the Philadelphia 76ers, is back again this season to bring the T-shirt Toss to life! RushOrderTees will act as the Presenting Partner of both in-game T-shirt toss activations, running during the second and fourth quarters of every home game.

Jr. 76ers Kids Club, presented by Five Below: Join the fun this season and sign up for a Jr. 76ers Kids Club Membership, presented by Five Below. Sign up as a Rookie for FREE or pay $35 for an All-Star Membership, including a welcome kit with a Tyrese Maxey Poster, basketball and more! Plus, gain access to exclusive member events and activities throughout the season. All children ages 4-14 are welcome!

BetMGM Live Odds Boost: Ready for live excitement this Sixers Season? BetMGM is offering new and existing customers a 50% Live Odds Boost all season long. Log in to your BetMGM app and receive the boost to use for any Wednesday or Friday Sixers games this season. If you win your wager with the Odds Boost Token applied, you’ll receive 50% extra winnings in unrestricted funds. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ to Wager. PA Only. If you or someone you know has a Gambling Problem, help is available, Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Fulton Bank: The Spirit of Small Business is a program that will extend, leverage, and amplify the collective efforts in fighting the larger systemic issue of equal access for the small business community across Greater Philadelphia. Through a fully-integrated marketing campaign, the 76ers and Fulton Bank will highlight small local businesses via 76ers’ owned and operated digital and social platforms while providing marketing and development support to various businesses.

Amtrak On Track To Victory Series: Amtrak and the 76ers are teaming up again this season to send fans to two rivalry series games throughout the season. Fans will have the opportunity to win a VIP road game experience on Amtrak, including travel, hotel, and game tickets to away games against other Northeast Corridor teams. The first sweepstakes will be live in late October.

76ers Halftime Concert Series, presented by Hennessy: The 76ers Halftime Concert Series, presented by Hennessy, is a new entertainment platform that creates a performative connection between 76ers and the culture. During five (5) select regular season home games, the 76ers will showcase a live halftime concert at center court, to provide 76ers fans with a once-in-a-lifetime experience. In honor of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, each performance will reflect and highlight some of Hip-Hop’s most memorable talents over the years.

PECO’s Threes for Trees: For every three-point shot made by the 76ers, PECO will donate $7.76 to a local community-focused organization.

ULTRA Courtside Sweepstakes, presented by Michelob ULTRA: The ULTRA Courtside Sweepstakes, presented by Michelob ULTRA is back again to provide 76ers fans with the ultimate gameday experience throughout the season. Fans will have the opportunity to enter to win VIP game tickets, exclusive 76ers swag, and more. The first sweepstakes will launch in November 2023.

Floor Crew, presented by Alsco Uniforms: The Philadelphia 76ers Floor Crew, presented by Alsco Uniforms is back this season! You will find the floor crew outfitted in Alsco Uniforms branded gear and utilizing mops with Alsco Uniforms branding. It Pays To Keep Clean!

76ers Courtside Rewards Credit Card: New this season, the Philadelphia 76ers welcome the Courtside Rewards Mastercard. As the Official Rewards Credit Card of the 76ers, Concerto Card Company enables fans to earn points on everyday purchases to exchange them for exclusive experiences, premium tickets, and coveted merchandise. This brand-new card, which debuted this month, is built for 76ers fans, offering 4x points at The Center, 3x points on gas and travel, and 2x points on all other purchases.* Stay tuned for an amazing opportunity for qualifying cardholders to win an all-expenses-paid away game trip! *Terms and Conditions apply and can be found HERE.

The 76ers will tip off their 2023-24 campaign on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. The 76ers have won three of their last four season openers.