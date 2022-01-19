76ers Seek Third Regular Season Win Versus Orlando

The 76ers (25-18) are back home in South Philadelphia, seeking their third win this season against the Orlando Magic (8-37).

The Sixers have won eight of their last 10, but will be looking to bounce back from their loss at Washington Monday.

Joel Embiid recorded 32 points and eight rebounds against the Wizards, marking his 11th consecutive 30-plus point road performance, extending his franchise record.

Embiid is averaging 27.3 points per game this season, the fifth-best scoring average in the NBA. Over his last 10 outings, the 2021 MVP finalist has averaged 31.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.

32 PTS | 12 REB | 3 AST yet another reminder to RT and vote @JoelEmbiid for #NBAAllStar! presented by @PALottery pic.twitter.com/I9WWm2WbIJ — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 16, 2022

The Sixers beat the Magic in the first two meetings between the teams this season, first on Nov. 29 in Philadelphia, 101-96, and again on Jan. 5 in Orlando, 116-106.

Seth Curry led the way for the Sixers in the first win, finishing with 24 points, two rebounds, an assist, and two steals. Curry shot 10-for-13 from the field and 3-for-5 from deep in the victory. Tobias Harris added 17 points, nine rebounds, and two assists, and Embiid notched a 16-point, 13-rebound double-double.

In the second matchup in Orlando, Embiid led the way with 31 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Harris added 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks, while Curry and Furkan Korkmaz scored 20 points apiece.

Danny Green (right hip pain), Shake Milton (back contusion), Matisse Thybulle (right shoulder sprain), and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are out Wednesday. Jaden Springer and Paul Reed are on assignment with the Blue Coats.

Wednesday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Magic (8-37), have dropped their last two, most recently falling to the Trail Blazers, 98-88, Monday in Orlando.

Franz Wagner and Moritz Wagner each scored a team-best 14 points Monday. Second-year player Cole Anthony has led Orlando in scoring this season, averaging 18.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.

Wendell Carter Jr. (left hamstring soreness) is questionable for Wednesday’s contest, while Michael Carter-Williams (left ankle injury recovery), Markelle Fultz (left knee injury recovery), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery), and E’Twaun Moore (left knee sprain) are out.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic