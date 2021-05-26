76ers Seek 2-0 Start vs. Wizards in Round 1

The home crowd was rocking in Sunday’s Game 1 victory for the top-seeded 76ers over the No. 8 Washington Wizards.

NBA playoff basketball in Philadelphia is officially back, and so too is the energy that comes with every single possession feeling magnified.

Now, the fans will get to do it again tonight when the 76ers host the Wizards in Game 2.

With it comes everyone's favorite playoff buzzword: adjustments.

After Tuesday’s 76ers practice, Doc Rivers said there was a “list” of items for the Sixers to address.

“I’m not joking – it was a list,” said the head coach. “Not matching up. Running to your own men…‘buddy running’ is what we call it. [The] ball’s in front, but your man is next to you and you start buddy running with him instead of getting in front of the ball. And then communication. There’s two or three more, if you want me to name them. It’s funny, you work a whole week and then that happens. We did fix it – in game, which is a big thing.

“I thought Washington definitely got our attention by the way they played. There’s no doubt about that.”

Rivers also complimented rookie Tyrese Maxey on the minutes he played off the bench.

“They were six good minutes,” Rivers said. “He’s going to keep earning more would be my guess. Especially in this series. Every series is different. But getting downhill in this series is very important, and he’s one of the guys that can do that.”

In Game 1, Ben Simmons joined Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain (March 24, 1967 vs. Cincinnati) as the only 76ers ever with 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a playoff game.

“He’s been fantastic for us," Rivers said of Simmons. "He creates points every single night for us. When Ben was on the floor, we were really good. I’m amazed that people don’t see what he does.”

Of course, what he does includes defense. Wizards’ All-Star Bradley Beal experienced that part of Simmons’ game the hard way.

“He’s 6’10”. I’m 6’3,” said Beal.

“He’s very mobile, agile, he’s strong. I think that propels him. And the fact that he wants to play defense – he’s a willing defender. That’s what he does.”

Round 1, Game 2 is here.

Wednesday's contest is a 7 p.m. start.

Opponent Outlook:

Speaking of adjustments, Wizards’ head coach Scott Brooks knows his team needs to make some of their own.

“We’ve got some adjustments that we can make and that we worked on, on the practice floor, so we can have it in our back pocket when needed. We have to do a couple of things better.

“We’ve definitely got to keep [Ben] Simmons off the offensive glass. And then we can also wrap him up too [like Dwight Howard]. We can put him on the free-throw line. We don’t want to give him easy buckets. And then, we turned the ball over…so those are adjustments that we can make.”

Including Sunday’s game, the Wizards have dropped 10 straight games in Philadelphia.

