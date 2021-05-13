Final Regular Season Road Game in Miami

After falling to the Pacers Tuesday in Indianapolis, the 76ers (47-22) will look to bounce back and secure the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference Thursday, visiting the Miami Heat (38-31).

Thursday’s matchup also marks the Sixers’ final road game of the regular season.

The Sixers were significantly shorthanded against the Pacers Tuesday, in the absence of Joel Embiid (non-COVID illness), Matisse Thybulle (left hand soreness), Furkan Korkmaz (right ankle sprain), and Shake Milton (right knee soreness).

After scoring 22 points Saturday versus Detroit, Tyrese Maxey was a bright spot again Tuesday, leading the bench with 11 points, two rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block. Tuesday marked Maxey’s third consecutive game scoring in double figures.

“Overall, Maxey’s playing well,” Rivers said postgame. “I thought in the first half, he was terrific.”

Fellow rookie Isaiah Joe also stood out to Doc Rivers and his teammates Tuesday:

“Isaiah, I thought, in the second half, got a little more comfortable, made a couple shots. One thing I love about Isaiah is his defense. I think overall, for a rookie, he is a really solid defensive player.”

Ben Simmons echoed his head coach’s thoughts on Joe’s defensive game.

“[Isaiah] was really good,” Simmons said. “I was actually surprised how well he was able to guard out there - he did a really good job.”

The Sixers won their first two meetings with Miami this season - a two-game series at The Center on Jan. 12 and Jan. 14.

The Sixers’ Jan. 12 win came in overtime, 137-134, led by Embiid’s 45 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, five steals, and a block. Danny Green poured in 29 points - including nine 3-pointers - in the victory.

In the second win on Jan. 14, Milton led the way with 31 points off the bench, shooting 11-for-15 from the field and 3-for-4 from long range.

Looking ahead, Tobias Harris - who scored a team-high 27 points, plus five rebounds and three assists Tuesday - is ready to seize Thursday’s opportunity in Miami.

“Just bounce back… I think our mental focus needed to be better tonight. That’s an area we can get better at. On top of that, we’ve got to go out, and play how we know we can play, and secure a victory.”

Thursday’s matchup tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

Miami has won their last three matchups, and seven of their last 10, most recently including sweeping their two-game set with Boston.

The Heat officially avoided the play-in tournament Tuesday with their 129-121 win over the Celtics, led by Tyler Herro’s 24-point, 11-rebound double-double. Miami’s win came without Jimmy Butler in the second half, after suffering a poked eye in the first half.

The Heat occupy the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, 0.5 games behind No. 4 Atlanta and tied record-wise with No. 6.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / TNT

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

