2018-19 In Review | JJ Redick

A Couple Thoughts...

Maybe it shouldn't be surprising, given how maniacal (complimentary usage) the guy is about his fitness base and preparation, but that JJ Redick continues to improve by the season is still pretty darn impressive.

By the end of his 13th professional campaign, the 34-year old (he has a birthday coming up June 24th) set a career-high in scoring - 18.1 points per game - for a second straight season. Also this past year, his 13th as a pro, Redick established a new personal-best and 76ers' single-season franchise record with 240 3-pointers, a total that ranked seventh in the NBA.

He shot 41.4 percent from the perimeter in the playoffs, while hitting 36 triples — another career-high mark.

In three words, Redick's fit with the Sixers continued to be just about perfect. Yes, he provided plenty of floor spacing, converted a ridiculous amount of 4-point plays, assumed a critical leadership role, and was durable. There are other, more subtle aspects to his game, however, that have also been key to the Sixers' offensive success. Redick's relentless movement is exhausting (ask Brooklyn's Joe Harris), his screen-setting sneaky good, and his passing crafty. There were multiple reasons beyond shooting that the veteran's 7.8 on / off court net rating differential was second-highest on the team.

A noteworthy contributing factor to this statistic, of course, is Redick's rapport with Joel Embiid. The two have thrived playing alongside each other, forming a dangerous duo fueled by the dribble hand-off action in the Sixers' offense.

As a pair this past regular season, Redick and Embiid generated a heady net rating of 11.6. The figure ranked eighth for all 2-man lineups in the NBA that logged at least 1,500 minutes.

Although Redick's tenure here has been relatively short - only two years long - he's firmly entrenched himself with the franchise and its fanbase. It's a partnership that's yielded major dividends.

A Big Number

By knocking down 240 triples in 2018-19, JJ Redick became the oldest player in NBA history to surpass the 200 3-point field goal milestone in a single season.

A Quote