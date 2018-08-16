18-19 Schedule | Key Stretches, Back-to-Backs, and Other Notes

By now, our guess is that you’ve had a chance to scan through the 2018-2019 regular season schedule, and circle all the marquee dates on the 76ers’ calendar.

Here, check out a more in-depth look at the club’s upcoming slate.

Unlike last year…

A year ago, in their first 21 games, the Sixers faced 16 teams that made the playoffs the previous season (2016-2017).

This fall, only six times in their first 19 contests will the Sixers take on a playoff opponent from 2018.

Every year, there are always a handful of teams that get off to unexpectedly hot starts. Sometimes, these teams are for real. Other times, they flame out.

And the Sixers, of course, have to do their part.

But on paper, the early stage of this year’s schedule appears favorable, especially compared to last year.

When the going gets tough…

Whether it’s at the beginning, in the middle, or towards the end of a season, teams ultimately have to navigate through a particularly difficult, demanding portion of the schedule.

For the Sixers, the 2018-2019 docket, at least based on how opponents fared last season, seems as if it will be at its most challenging starting right around the Christmas holiday.

After hosting the defending Atlantic Division champion Toronto Raptors on December 22nd, the Sixers will set out on a five-game road trip that stops at Boston, Utah, Portland, LA (Clippers), and Phoenix.

The trek is the precursor to a larger stretch in which the Sixers play 14 of their final 25 games before the All-Star Game against 2018 playoff teams.

A pair of meetings with Denver, which missed out on last year’s post-season by only a game, and the Los Angele Lakers, which added a pretty noteworthy free agent this summer, also fall during this portion of the schedule.

When the Sixers return from break, their first five match-ups will come against Miami, Portland, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, and Golden State. The following week, they battle Houston and Indiana.

Not the easiest of sledding, you’d think.

Good news for the Sixers, though, is the last two seasons, this is also the same time of year Brett Brown’s group has hit its stride. Should that trend continue, late December 2018 through early March 2019 could offer a good number of compelling tilts.

Coming in for a landing…

The final weeks of the regular season figure to provide some tests - back-to-backs that end with home games against Boston and Milwaukee in particular - but once the Sixers reach the middle of March, the bulk of the schedule’s heavy lifting should be in the rearview.

Of note, however, is that nine of the Sixers’ last 13 games will be played on the road.

Taking measurements…

Twice this season, the Sixers will play four road games in a row against Western Conference opponents.

But with a Christmas Day duel against Boston tacked onto the frontend of their first cross-country trek, that trip - lasting from December 25th through January 2nd - will go down as the Sixers’ longest of the year, at five games spread out across nine days.

While the longest homestand of the year might only be a four-gamer played over eight days from February 5th through February 12th, we’re keeping our eye on late November into December, when the Sixers play nine of 12 games at The Center.

That segment of the schedule should give the Sixers a nice opportunity to make the most of an advantageous atmosphere they’ve created in their own building.

About back-to-backs…

A major, highly-publicized scheduling point-of-emphasis in the NBA in recent years has been reducing the number of back-to-backs across the league.

This season, the Sixers are booked for 13 back-to-back sets, 0.3 below the league average, and 0.5 less than the Eastern Conference average.

Of note is that five of the Sixers’ back-to-backs involve a time zone change, which is a total 1.1 higher than the league average.

The most dramatic back-to-back of this year’s bunch, in our opinion, begins with a Sunday, December 16th matinee in Cleveland, followed by a night game in San Antonio a day later.

Staying fresh…

Based on how the NBA defines the parameters of the league schedule, the Sixers will have 13 “fresh” games this season. These will be instances in which the Sixers didn’t play the day before a game.

By contrast, the Sixers have nine “tired” games - when they’ll be coming off no rest the previous day. So, the team has a positive net of four “fresh” games overall.