Quotebook | Team Reacts to Bounce Back Victory

The 76ers(21-12) bounced back in a big way Wednesday, sailing to victory over the Knicks (9-24), 131-109.

Big nights from the Sixers' stars, solid support off the bench, and a little history added up to 53.4% shooting from the field.

As JJ Redick said, “The offense was humming.”

Here are some quotes from the victory...

Despite a tough loss in San Antonio Monday night, Brett Brown praised his starters pregame. The combo of Simmons – Redick – Butler – Chandler – Embiid is tied for an NBA-high 21.2 net rating among five-man groups that have played at least 150 minutes together:

“What I feel probably most consistently is that our starting five, by all metrics, is on track. I think it’s the best starting five in the game.”

And they didn’t disappoint. Jimmy Butler came out swinging—shooting 4 for 5 from the field in the first quarter. He was equally strong defensively, and Brown took notice:

“[Butler is] kind of just aggressive all over the place. It’s reflected in his offense for sure, it’s especially reflected in 10 free throws for sure, but I thought that defensively he did a great job of leveling his man and really taking a tremendous amount of pride sitting in a stance and not getting beat.”

When asked about divvying up on-court responsibilities postgame, Butler reiterated his desire to share the ball:

“For the most part, you just take what the game gives you. If somebody has it going in a row and the ball is going into the basket, you just keep getting the open guy the basketball. I think [Embiid, Simmons and I] are great at seeing the mismatch and attacking it, so as long as we keep doing that, the ball will find the open guy.”

Brown commended Butler, saying he has taken his time assimilating to team culture, feeling out the dynamic, and deferring to his teammates:

“When [Butler] first came here, I was caught off guard with how compliant, and trying to do the right thing, and fit in, his approach was. And from time to time I would remind him of his resume. Then we would draw something, and he’d win a game. Then he did it again. Then he had back-to-back 38-point games. I think if you were to fast forward… and you end up in a playoff situation, he’s going to be featured a lot. Surely, when it matters most, he’s going to have the ball a lot.”

Recording 14 points of his own, JJ Redick carved out a piece of history Wednesday night, scoring his 10,000th point in the first half. A third of the way through his 13th (and perhaps most productive) season in the league, Redick described what the milestone means to him:

“A couple thoughts. Number one, I feel like if you do something long enough, the milestones just sort of come. It doesn’t really equal greatness or anything like that. You just kind of luck into it, I guess. But the other part of that is, if you had told me like 10 years ago as a third-year guy struggling to get into the rotation, that I would score 10,000 points I would be like, 'You’re crazy.' It’s a cool thing for me. I’m a little self-deprecating, but it’s a cool thing for me. I didn’t realize that I was that close, so it’s cool.”

Ben Simmons—who recorded his second triple-double this week (13 pts, 11 reb, 10 ast)—chimed in on Redick’s accomplishment: