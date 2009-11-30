Ed Stefanski meets with Allen Iverson - 11/30/2009

Sixers meet with Allen Iverson
by Ed Stefanski, 76ers President/GM
This afternoon, we met with free agent Allen Iverson in Dallas for the first formal discussion regarding a possible return to the Philadelphia 76ers. The meeting lasted approximately two hours and covered a variety of topics, all of which we would prefer to keep between the team and Allen.
The meeting was attended by Allen, his agent Leon Rose and his personal manager Gary Moore, along with 76ers Senior Vice President/Assistant General Manager Tony DiLeo, Head Coach Eddie Jordan, Assistant Coach Aaron McKie and me.
At this time, both parties remain non-committal regarding a final decision and we will continue to discuss internally whether or not to pursue this course.
We want to thank Allen, Leon and Gary for taking the time to meet with us today.
The Sixers will have no further comment at this time and further updates will be provided as they become available.