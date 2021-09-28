76ers Announce New Members of Coaching Staff

PHILADELPHIA – SEPT. 28, 2021 – The Philadelphia 76ers announced today that Jamie Young has joined Head Coach Doc Rivers’ staff as an assistant coach and Dwayne Jones, who previously served under Rivers as a skill development coach, has been promoted to assistant coach/skill development. The Delaware Blue Coats, NBA G League Affiliate of the 76ers, also announced today that Coby Karl has been named the team’s head coach and that J.P. Clark and Isaiah Fox have joined his staff as assistant coaches.

“I’m excited to add even more talent to what I consider to be the best coaching staff in the NBA,” Rivers said. “Having the opportunity to create synergy between the 76ers and Blue Coats is important for our program’s success and the talented coaches on our staff make our players and this organization better.”

Young joins the 76ers after spending the last 20 seasons with the Boston Celtics organization, including the last 10 as an assistant coach. During his tenure in Boston, Young also spent time in the scouting and video departments. Rivers and Young worked together with the Celtics while Rivers served as the team’s head coach from 2004-13. He graduated from Blackburn College (Carlinville, IL) in 1998 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education, where he played both basketball and football. Originally from Indiana, Young is married to his wife Jaynene and the couple has a son, Jamieson.

Jones enters his sixth season with Philadelphia, and his first as an assistant coach/skill development. He spent the previous five seasons working in the team’s skill development department after joining the 76ers staff in December 2016. Jones enjoyed a 12-year professional career, including six NBA seasons with five NBA teams and international stops in China, Philippines, Qatar, Venezuela and Argentina. He also competed in the NBA G League and is the league’s all-time leading rebounder with a total of 1,770. A 2005 graduate of Philadelphia’s Saint Joseph’s University, Jones holds a degree in sociology. He and his wife Jessica have two sons, Dwayne III and Dylan.

Karl most recently served as head coach of the South Bay Lakers (NBA G League/Lakers) from 2016-21, where he compiled a 102-92 record and collected a division championship and conference semifinals appearance. During his tenure in South Bay, five players were called up to Los Angeles, including Jemerrio Jones, Johnathan Williams, Scott Machado, Andre Ingram, and Travis Wear. Prior to joining the Lakers, Karl spent two seasons as an assistant coach for the Westchester Knicks (NBA G League/Knicks). Before shifting to the sidelines, Karl enjoyed an eight-year professional basketball career including stops with the Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Golden State Warriors, as well as significant time in the NBA G League with Los Angeles, Idaho and Reno.

During the 2008 Playoff series between the Lakers and Denver Nuggets, Karl and his father, NBA coaching legend George Karl, became the first father-son duo to oppose one-another in the NBA postseason. Undrafted after a standout career at Boise State, including First-Team All-WAC honors his senior season, Karl also saw success playing oversees in the Liga ACB, EuroLeague, LBA and others. He’s been married to his wife Kristen for nine years and the couple has two daughters, Kennedy and Payton.

Clark, a Florida native, brings over a decade’s worth of coaching experience to Delaware including eight seasons in the NBA/G League. Clark spent seven seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers starting in player development and finishing as an assistant coach. Prior to joining the Clippers, Clark spent one season in a dual role with the Boston Celtics/Maine Red Claws. Before joining the NBA ranks, Clark began his coaching career at Colgate University as the director of basketball operations for one season before a two-year stint at the University of Central Florida in the same role. Clark played Division II basketball at Flagler College and later earned a master’s degree from UCF.

Fox returns to Delaware for his second stint as an assistant coach for the Blue Coats, having served in the role from 2019-2020. He previously served as an assistant coach with the South Bay Lakers, Los Angeles’ G League affiliate. Prior to joining the Lakers, Fox coached at Monrovia High School in Monrovia, California, where he also served as a sports program coordinator at a local YMCA chapter. A former McDonald’s All-America nominee, the 6-foot-9 Fox was a four-year letter winner for the University of Arizona basketball team from 2002-06 under Naismith Hall of Fame Head Coach Lute Olson. Fox was selected in the 2008 NBA G League Draft and his professional playing experience included stints in Australia, Mexico and Japan.