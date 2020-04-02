NBA.com | 76ers Doing Their Part to Assist During Coronavirus Pandemic

The following excerpt is taken from an article that appears on NBA.com. The piece was written by Brian Martin.

The Philadelphia 76ers have dished out 1,682 assists on the court this season, but it is a series of off-the-court assists that the organization is currently making that will be most significant and most impactful.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Josh Harris and David Blitzer -- co-founders of Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment (HBSE), which owns both the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils -- have stepped up to help their communities in the areas of hunger relief, education and supporting the medical community with multi-million dollar commitments to organizations across the cities of Philadelphia, Camden and Newark.

“As so many around the country look to their neighbors for help, I’m proud of the Sixers for being a part of our city’s unified COVID-19 response effort,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney told NBA.com. “Their support for the most vulnerable in Philadelphia — providing technology for children learning at home, meals to people experiencing hunger, and aid for healthcare workers on the front lines of the crisis — is an example of not just corporate citizenship, but of brotherly love.”