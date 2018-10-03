NBA China Games | Travel Talk

For the fun of it the other night, prior to the 76ers’ tipping off against the Orlando Magic at The Center, we cornered a couple guys *** in the locker room, and asked them a handful of frivolous questions – mostly logistical in nature - about the team's impending NBA China Games trip.

Here’s what they had to say:

*** We should note that Norvel Pelle ended up not accompanying the club to China, due to gastroenteritis. Still, we thought a few of his anecdotes about China's passion for hoops were worth including.

How did packing go?

Emeka Okafor: “Sports coat, jeans. It’s really like clothes, nothing too crazy.”

Norvel Pelle: “I think I’m an over-packer, so I think I might have packed a little bit too much.”

One suitcases, or multiple?

EO: “I have two suitcases. No reason to force it.”

NP: “One. Playing overseas, you get to know how to organize your suitcase a little bit better.”

Demetrius Jackson: “It didn’t take me very long to pack. I’m just taking one suitcase. Easy, easy. With this being my third year in the league, I’ve learned how to pack properly - stuff I don’t need, stuff I do need. Maybe a little wiggle room for stuff I may need.”

Video game system make the trip?

EO: “No. I don’t really intend to be playing very many video games. Whatever free time I have, I’ll explore the city.”

NP: “Nah. Didn’t have enough room.”

DJ: “I’m keeping my PS4 at home this time, which is big. I’m excited [for China]. I’m really excited to go. It’s a blessing. I probably never would have had this opportunity if it wasn’t for basketball. So I’m really thankful for that.”

Have you been to China before?

EO: “I’ve been to Shanghai. It was with the NBA. Went through Shanghai, Beijing, and Shenyang. It was an NBA Cares event.”

NP: [travelled to China in 2014 while playing internationally] “A lot of people. It’s real historical, the buildings are nice, the scenery is nice.”

DJ: “This trip will be the longest I’ve gone on so far. Australia is one of my dream places I hope to go to some day, but China’s been a destination of mine I’ve wanted to go to for a long time. I’m so excited to experience the energy on the basketball side. Off the court, just experience the culture, architecture, the people, the food. There are going to be a lot of great things.”

How much enthusiasm is there for basketball in China?

EO: “They’re pretty enthusiastic fans. Very excited, very welcoming. I had a blast.”

NP: “Oh gosh. They love it. It’s like second nature. Oh my goodness. They come up to you. I played a game in Taiwan [in 2014], it was like a miniature tour with retired players, like T-Mac [Tracy McGrady], [Latrell] Sprewell. You could just see everybody outside with T-Mac’s old shoes trying to get him to sign. So they take basketball super seriously.

What are you looking forward to?