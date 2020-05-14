Mike Scott Gives Back to CHOP Overnight Staff

On Wednesday night, Mike Scott teamed up with Red Bull to donate 600 meals from local Philadelphia restaurants to overnight staff at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“I believe that it is important that we serve those who risk their lives every day to serve others, especially during our nation’s crisis,” Scott said.

Scott specifically wanted to provide for overnight shift workers, many of whom are working overtime through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While you may not be able to serve everyone, I believe that everyone who is able should reach out to serve someone," said Scott. "I am honored to be able to provide meals for the overnight staff for CHOP as they are often overlooked, but still working while many of us are sleeping. I wanted to thank them for their dedication to others on a daily basis.”