Media Day | Social Sights and Sounds

It can be a crazy, whirlwind coverage crush, but Media Day always brings with it significant, tone-setting quotes for the season ahead, and a good number of fun, behind-the-scenes moments.

Below, check out some of the social media highlights from Friday’s festivities at the 76ers’ training complex, where the players made the rounds on the eve of their first official practice of the new year.

A serene scene, and an unrepresentative one at that, hours before Media Day got underway. On the heels of a strong showing last season, the team generated plenty of local and national interest. Both NBA TV and ESPN broadcast live from the training complex floor.

Here, members of the Sixers’ international contingent are spotted crossing paths at the facility's front entrance…

Reigning Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons put in plenty of work this summer. At the Media Day press conference podium, the point man said, “Everyday was different. It could be footwork one day, touch and feel around the rim another day, and obviously, just getting reps up. We got a lot of shots up and reps, trying to correct a few things.”

With sights set on making an MVP bid, Joel Embiid sounded excited Friday to put all of his off-season work to use on the court this season. He also offered up this pretty memorable quote about Elton Brand being promoted to General Manager, saying, “As soon as I heard the news, I just thought about two years ago now, I remember dunking on him. We actually talked about it when he got the job when I texted him. That’s crazy. That was two years ago. Now, he’s our GM. That’s much respect. I’m happy for him."

More than anything else, Markelle Fultz projected the aura of a man at peace Friday. He spoke with confidence about the quality of his training the past few months, and looked ahead enthusiastically to making an impact in 2018-2019. “I normally work hard, I’m a hard worker, but I had a lot of motivation going into this summer. Last year, I had an injury that stopped me from being able to be myself 100 percent, so this summer, I was focused on just working hard to get my shot back to how I would like it. Confidence-wise, I’m very confident going in. I’m very excited for this season, for actually being on the court for being on the court for longer, being able to play more games, and actually help my team in as many was as I can.”

Fresh off a flight from Croatia to Philadelphia, Dario Saric looked no worse for wear.

After putting up potent numbers in his first season as a 76er, JJ Redick is ready for year two, eager to lend his expertise, skills, and leadership to a promising young group.

Robert Covington did a pretty good job summing up the sentiment that many of his teammates also expressed on Media Day. While Sixers were no doubt encouraged by last season’s progress, they unanimously agree that this year, there’s more to do.