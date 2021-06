Los Hawks Ponen a los Sixers Contra las Cuerdas

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 16: Tobias Harris #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers, Shake Milton #18 of the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers, and Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers walk on during Round 2, Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs on June 16, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images