Korkmaz Back, Motivated and Ready

As Furkan Korkmaz returns to the 76ers, the 6-foot-7 Istanbul native has affirmed his lofty expectations for personal development.

“I will just keep doing what I’m doing - try to get better in every part of the game,” Korkmaz said at the team’s exit interviews earlier this past season.

Korkmaz, who was selected 26th overall by the Sixers in 2016, added that the 2019-20 season will hold extra significance.

“I think next year is going to be the most important year of my career. It’s going to show me how my career is going to be,” Korkmaz said.

Following the conclusion of his second pro campaign, Korkmaz credited the Sixers organization for his growth both on and off the court.

“I learned how to be a pro here,” Korkmaz said, adding that players like Tobias Harris have set an example of how to be a pro.

As for his performance on the court, Korkmaz said he’s continuing to focus on his body while sharpening his skills as a 3-point shooter.

Though Korkmaz was sidelined for much of the 2018-19 season due to injury, he averaged 5.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in his 48 appearances.

Korkmaz added that the Philadelphia fans play an integral role in what makes the city’s basketball culture so special.

“They love basketball. Every game was packed,” Korkmaz said, adding that in the playoffs, “Every game was really crazy.”

With his new contract inked, Korkmaz will return to play in front of those fans, ready to provide productive minutes as he and the team continue to chase lofty goals.